Miranda Priestly: The Upper East Side townhouse of fictional fashion editors is up for sale





AfterThe devil wears Prada was released in 2006, Meryl Streep received a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her masterfully frosty portrayal of Miranda Priestly, editor-in-chief ofTrack magazine. Seventeen years later, the film is still firmly entrenched in pop culture, and the Upper East Side on-screen home of the endlessly-quoted fashion titan has hit the market for $27.5 million. dollars,Braked reports. Adam D. Modlin of the Modlin Group has the list. Records show the 12,000 square foot Italian Revival townhouse last sold in 2003 for $8.8 million, and it appears sellers haven’t changed much since then. that the house was featured in the film. Ainfamous scene where Anne Hathaway’s character is to deliver a mockup of the magazine’s latest issue to the seven-bedroom structure shows the formal gallery with a Murano chandelier and a hallway with parquet floors, which appear largely unchanged in the listing photos, down to the art on the wall and the blue rug that lines the grand winding staircase. The staircase and the apartment window landing. Photo: Krisztina Crane/Evan Joseph Studio Designed in 1906 by architect Stanford White and renovated in 2005 with interiors by Diamond Barratta, the limestone and marble dwelling retains many of its original details. The stately exterior of the mansion features neat rows of curved green tiles, a double front door framed with ornate guilloché detailing, and a second-floor terrace with three French doors covered by an impressive loggia. JOIN NOW The New Taste: Join ADVERTISEMENT The experts of the Kitchen Workshop Arrow The house has 10 bathrooms, two kitchens, a wood-paneled living room, six fireplaces, a gym, and a lighted basketball court on the top floor. The third-floor master suite boasts a fireplace, Juliet balcony, huge walk-in closet, and blue bathroom with a soaking tub topped by an oversized circular window. The sprawling Nancy Meyers-esque white kitchen on the first floor has a huge dining island, black-and-white checkered marble floors, and a pressed-tin ceiling. An additional service galley accessed by a stairwell houses a second fleet of full-size high-end appliances.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/miranda-priestly-fictional-fashion-editors-townhouse-for-sale The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos