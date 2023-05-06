Breaking tradition: the rise of daggy fashion and the decline of dapper style in menswear





In the 1950s, men’s fashion was characterized by a formal, elegant style that emphasized a clean, clean appearance. The men wore tailored suits, crisp shirts and polished shoes, creating a timeless look that exuded sophistication and class. Hollywood actors such as Cary Grant, Marlon Brando and James Dean were known for their impeccable sense of style and are still considered style icons today. However, the trend has radically reversed in recent years and the new fashion trend among young men is to dress as a daggy. The current trend of daggy or streetwear fashion is more casual and casual. This often involves oversized clothing, graphic tees, and sneakers. Current male celebrities like Justin Bieber and Kanye West have embraced the daggy trend which is a radical departure from the classic, timeless style of decades past and the traditional values ​​of professionalism and formality that have characterized menswear for decades. It’s not just Hollywood that’s worried about this trend; many fashion experts have also expressed their reservations, despite the fashion industry’s reputation for pushing boundaries and experimenting with new styles. With the emergence of streetwear fashion, a shift in the perception of luxury and status symbols among younger generations has also occurred. According to a 2017 report on the luxury market realizedby management consultancy Bain & Company, major fashion brands are now investing in luxury streetwear to appeal to young consumers. The report estimates that the high-end sneaker market grew by 10% between 2016 and 2017, reaching $5.6 billion, while the t-shirt market grew by 25% to reach $4 billion. This trend is reflected in the popularity of brands such as Supreme, Off-White and Yeezy, whose limited-edition streetwear releases can fetch thousands of dollars on the resale market. Even traditional luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Gucci have incorporated streetwear elements into their collections to tap into this growing market. The rise of streetwear has also had a significant impact on the retail industry, with streetwear boutiques and online stores popping up all over the world. In Australia, stores such as Highs and Lows, Supply and Up There Store have become go-to destinations for sneakerheads and streetwear enthusiasts. As the streetwear market continues to grow, it’s clear that this trend is here to stay.

