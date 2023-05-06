FOCUSFashion: Fashion and Sport – Le Montclarion

Fashion and sports have a long history together. The two may seem obviously connected now, but it took decades to get to where we are today. From sneakers to everyday sportswear to $2,000 couture tracksuits. The effect of fashion on sport and vice versa is unreal.

Have you ever heard of Stan Smith? He is a famous tennis player, the former world number one and two-time major singles champion. If you don’t know him as an athlete, you might know him from a shoe.

Adidas launched the Stan Smith shoe in 1965, originally named after fellow French tennis player “Robert Haillet” after the brand endorsed him. Stan Smith officially endorsed the shoe in 1973 and it has stood the test of time as Adidas is still selling them 58 years later.

The sneaker obsession is real. Most notable – Jordans. Sneakerheads have taken over the past 20 years with their shoe obsession and huge collections. Athletes like PJ Tucker to Odell Beckham Jr. showed off their crazy sneaker collections. Athletes wearing a shoe can catapult that shoe into popularity, and again, the effect athletes have on fashion trends is unreal.

Let’s move on to bodysuits, from sneakers to outfits. What was once worn only in an aerobics studio or gym, Olivia Newton-John has brought to the people. She made the leotard and leggings outfit iconic with her “Let’s Get Physical” music video. Typical of what a dancer would wear, she made this outfit a trend for normal people in the 80s. Whether you were working or just going to the mall.

And it wasn’t just pop music that was steeped in sports culture. In the 1980s, Run DMC gave Adidas tracksuits and shoes a whole new reputation. Joseph Simmons, Darryl McDaniels and Jason Mizell wore the iconic outfits the entire time. From posters to album covers, and in their music videos. If it wasn’t Adidas, it was Detroit Pistons or Raiders gear. They built trends on top of trends.

They have transformed sportswear into fashionable leisure fashion. Fans see this then copy and that’s how trends become trends. The power of pop culture and sports in fashion is something that will never go out of style.

It’s not just Adidas. Today, everyone makes tracksuits. From major fashion houses like Gucci, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Fendi, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana and Givenchy to Ralph Lauren. Athleisure has become an everyday item of clothing today, but the prices at which these high-end designers are selling them are quite high.

These coins can range from $1,500 to $5,000. It seems high, but people are willing to pay. Can’t afford the high bill? Don’t worry. There are plenty of equipment at more responsible prices. Everyone has a hand in the market.

With all these companies making money from leisurewear, how much are they really making? THE insight partners report that the activewear market is expected to grow from US$411.02 billion in 2021 to US$793.46 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2028. This represents revenue growth of over $300 million. This makes sense considering everyone wears sportswear.

But if you’re looking for the most basic form of sports influence in fashion, look no further than the classroom, the mall or the restaurant. You will definitely see someone wearing their favorite team’s jersey. It’s become a staple in the company’s menswear trends, but teams know women want to partake in team merchandise.

There are more “equipped” options for women than ever before. But the teams don’t just have one shirt. There are jerseys for home games, away games, specialty jerseys like military appreciation, pride, St. Patrick’s Day and even Christmas. Fans buy the special editions because they feel unique and special. The idea that the design of the jersey is new excites the fans.

The “must have it” mentality comes into play with specialty jerseys. This goes for all other merchandise teams that sell; they are constantly releasing new designs and the fans love it. Showing support for your team doesn’t have to be at games anymore, it can be whenever and wherever you want due to these fashion trends.

Today, social media is where trends live. Social media teams for college and professional sports are tapping into what their athletes and coaches are wearing. The game day drip has become a trend over the past 10 years and fans love it. Social media is another platform to spread fashion trends. Fashion trends influence what athletes wear and that then influences fans.

Fashion and sport have stood the test of time. We can’t tell you where it will go, but we can say it’s not going away any time soon.