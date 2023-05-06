Fashion
#FOCUSFashion: Fashion and Sport – Le Montclarion
Fashion and sports have a long history together. The two may seem obviously connected now, but it took decades to get to where we are today. From sneakers to everyday sportswear to $2,000 couture tracksuits. The effect of fashion on sport and vice versa is unreal.
Have you ever heard of Stan Smith? He is a famous tennis player, the former world number one and two-time major singles champion. If you don’t know him as an athlete, you might know him from a shoe.
Adidas launched the Stan Smith shoe in 1965, originally named after fellow French tennis player “Robert Haillet” after the brand endorsed him. Stan Smith officially endorsed the shoe in 1973 and it has stood the test of time as Adidas is still selling them 58 years later.
The sneaker obsession is real. Most notable – Jordans. Sneakerheads have taken over the past 20 years with their shoe obsession and huge collections. Athletes like PJ Tucker to Odell Beckham Jr. showed off their crazy sneaker collections. Athletes wearing a shoe can catapult that shoe into popularity, and again, the effect athletes have on fashion trends is unreal.
Let’s move on to bodysuits, from sneakers to outfits. What was once worn only in an aerobics studio or gym, Olivia Newton-John has brought to the people. She made the leotard and leggings outfit iconic with her “Let’s Get Physical” music video. Typical of what a dancer would wear, she made this outfit a trend for normal people in the 80s. Whether you were working or just going to the mall.
And it wasn’t just pop music that was steeped in sports culture. In the 1980s, Run DMC gave Adidas tracksuits and shoes a whole new reputation. Joseph Simmons, Darryl McDaniels and Jason Mizell wore the iconic outfits the entire time. From posters to album covers, and in their music videos. If it wasn’t Adidas, it was Detroit Pistons or Raiders gear. They built trends on top of trends.
They have transformed sportswear into fashionable leisure fashion. Fans see this then copy and that’s how trends become trends. The power of pop culture and sports in fashion is something that will never go out of style.
It’s not just Adidas. Today, everyone makes tracksuits. From major fashion houses like Gucci, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Fendi, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana and Givenchy to Ralph Lauren. Athleisure has become an everyday item of clothing today, but the prices at which these high-end designers are selling them are quite high.
These coins can range from $1,500 to $5,000. It seems high, but people are willing to pay. Can’t afford the high bill? Don’t worry. There are plenty of equipment at more responsible prices. Everyone has a hand in the market.
With all these companies making money from leisurewear, how much are they really making? THE insight partners report that the activewear market is expected to grow from US$411.02 billion in 2021 to US$793.46 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2028. This represents revenue growth of over $300 million. This makes sense considering everyone wears sportswear.
But if you’re looking for the most basic form of sports influence in fashion, look no further than the classroom, the mall or the restaurant. You will definitely see someone wearing their favorite team’s jersey. It’s become a staple in the company’s menswear trends, but teams know women want to partake in team merchandise.
There are more “equipped” options for women than ever before. But the teams don’t just have one shirt. There are jerseys for home games, away games, specialty jerseys like military appreciation, pride, St. Patrick’s Day and even Christmas. Fans buy the special editions because they feel unique and special. The idea that the design of the jersey is new excites the fans.
The “must have it” mentality comes into play with specialty jerseys. This goes for all other merchandise teams that sell; they are constantly releasing new designs and the fans love it. Showing support for your team doesn’t have to be at games anymore, it can be whenever and wherever you want due to these fashion trends.
Today, social media is where trends live. Social media teams for college and professional sports are tapping into what their athletes and coaches are wearing. The game day drip has become a trend over the past 10 years and fans love it. Social media is another platform to spread fashion trends. Fashion trends influence what athletes wear and that then influences fans.
Fashion and sport have stood the test of time. We can’t tell you where it will go, but we can say it’s not going away any time soon.
|
Sources
2/ https://themontclarion.org/sports/focusfashion-fashion-and-sports/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Wildcats fall despite 12 hits in Utah Tech series opener
- #FOCUSFashion: Fashion and Sport – Le Montclarion
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be guest of honor at July 14 celebration in France
- James Bond: Charlie Higson says if an actor is tipped to be the next 007, you know they’ve been rejected
- Google and ChatGPT face major threats from open source community, leaked document warns
- Legal expert on what immunity deal for ‘fake electors’ could mean for Donald Trump
- Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal in Neha Kakkar
- Cross-Harvard Team sixth in National Table Tennis Championship
- Breaking tradition: the rise of daggy fashion and the decline of dapper style in menswear
- Ukraine war: Russia’s Wagner Group chief says to withdraw troops from Bakhmut – BBC News
- A strong earthquake hits central Japan, killing one person and injuring 20
- China cracks down on citizens abroad as people flee the country