Want to create a sustainable wardrobe for work? Here are fashion tips | fashion trends

Sustainable fashion refers to the production, design and consumption of clothing and accessories in a way that minimizes negative impact on the environment and promotes social responsibility. It aims to create a more ethical and eco-friendly fashion industry by considering the entire life cycle of a garment, from its material sourcing to its end-of-life disposal. Want to create a sustainable wardrobe for work? Here are fashion tips for men and women (Photo by SOCIAL. CUT on Unsplash)

By adopting sustainable fashion practices, the industry can work to reduce its environmental footprint, promote social responsibility and create a more equitable and environmentally responsible future. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shruti Jain, Sustainability Influencer @StyleDestino and CSO at Arihant Capital, shared: While sustainable fashion can mean different things to different people, from a consumer perspective it is also about making responsible choices. As a professional, you can look polished at work without harming the planet (as well as people and animals). The biggest blunder in sustainable fashion is rushing to splurge on a bunch of eco-friendly formal wear from responsible brands. Using and re-wearing what you already have is the most sustainable way to approach fashion. Remember: the most durable outfit is already in your wardrobe. When you really need something new in your wardrobe, buying second-hand outfits, renting, borrowing, and swapping with your friends or sisters are great ways to consume fashion and don’t hurt either. to your bank balance.

She pointed out, There are times when you absolutely have to buy new and initially you think about finding good, sustainable fashion brands. After all, fast fashion is accessible everywhere and we know these brands, but have you ever wondered that the fast fashion clothes you buy are often made from cheap quality materials like polyester and don’t look good? facts ? When it comes to dressing for work, it’s important to look polished and well-dressed. So it makes sense to invest in high-quality pieces for your work wardrobe. I’m not talking about the price – but make sure your outfits are made from good quality eco-friendly fabrics like organic cotton, sustainable Tencel, recycled materials or hemp and also that they are well made. Fortunately, there is no shortage of sustainable fashion brands today.

She suggested, once you start looking for them, you’ll find them everywhere. Any change may seem difficult, but when you do a little research and join communities, you can easily find many options. When shopping from sustainable brands, it can be expensive compared to fast fashion, but you need to consider the cost per garment. Items made from high-quality, eco-friendly fabrics and paying decent wages to labor will last longer. Plus, investing in timeless pieces means they’ll never go out of style, which means they’ll continue to earn you money for a long time. Remember the mantra: Buy less. Choose well. Make it last.

Aparna Sharma, sustainable fashion blogger, shared: In the face of climate change, we need to make sure that even our work wardrobe aligns with sustainability. It’s important to remember that the most important aspect of sustainability is reusing what you already have, yes even work clothes! It’s a good idea to start by scanning your closet and putting aside the combinations of clothes you’ll be wearing so it’s easy to pick them out each morning. Writing down the clothes you’ll wear Monday through Friday over the weekend is an easy way to avoid wasting time and being indecisive every morning. Buying second-hand is an incredible way to engage in sustainable fashion, as circularity is built into the fundamental business model and is more economical for the consumer. For Indian weather, especially in summer, fabrics like hemp, organic cotton and linen work great and they are organic. New-age fabrics like modal and lyocell are also great options, they are made in a closed-loop system.

According to Nikita (Ar.nS) Sheth, founding architect of Musing Spatial Experiences, wearing something that complements body heat, shape (form) and color is crucial. She said, durability is a 7-part test that considers the item from its birth to its afterlife. The best way to gauge a garment is whether it reduces its carbon footprint over the duration of its wear. For example, wearing something airy allows the body to be ventilated and reduces the amount of external cooling one needs. At the same time, if the fabric is not as high-maintenance, it reduces upkeep and therefore the carbon footprint associated with it. Sustainable fashion works best when we lead a sustainable lifestyle.