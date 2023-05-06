Akshata Murty Appears in Sheer Blue Dress and Pumps at Coronation Reception – Footwear News





Akshata Murty, the wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, looked chic in a royal blue dress for a reception at Buckingham Palace in London on Friday. Marking her second public appearance of the day (she met US First Lady Dr Jill Biden), Murty attended a formal meeting welcoming foreign guests ahead of the coronation of King Charles III tomorrow. She wore a cobalt short sleeve midi dress with an intricate design in semi-sheer lace from London label Self-Portrait. The elegant dress was completed with a whimsical collar, gold floral buttons, front flap pockets with matching gold buttons and a slim tonal belt.

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrive for a reception hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on May 5, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images The 43-year-old Indian heiress and businesswoman effortlessly combined her chic look with a gold bracelet, diamond earrings, a black clutch and a pair of classic black suede-trimmed pumps. The pointed-toe silhouette anchored her ensemble perfectly for the occasion. Coincidentally, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Wales also wore a dress from Self-Portrait in the same striking shade of royal blue for the reception.

Catherine, Princess of Wales chats with Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark during a reception for foreign guests attending the coronation of King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images Other distinguished guests who attended Friday’s reception included President Biden’s granddaughter Finnegan, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Queen Rania of Jordan and Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco. The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony which precedes the King’s procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal Family in a parade to Buckingham Palace. PHOTOS: Scroll through the gallery to see what others wore to the coronation reception.

