CPRI vs LULU: Which fashion stock is better?

The broader basket of fashion stocks has recently felt the force of macroeconomic headwinds. Many of them have crumbled under the strain, but some companies could be set for a stylish revival as expectations rise above.

As the economy hits a recession (the odds still seem high), there’s reason to believe the pains will get worse. However, even with a looming recession, much of the damage (to stock prices) and downside expectations may turn out to be overkill at this point.

Indeed, stock markets are not usually at their lowest before a recession. That said, each recession is created and recovered differently. Fed-triggered recessions don’t tend to catch too many people off guard, given the amount of financial headlines that have been taken up by the Fed’s rhetoric.

While it’s hard to say what happens next for fashion, I find the next two names – CPRI and LULU – worth looking at as they look to rebound from recent lows, but one looks more appealing than the other at the moment. Therefore, let’s use TipRanks’ comparison tool to see how the following two names stack up.

1.Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI)

Capri Holdings is a fashion company behind brands such as Versace and Michael Kors. The stock was sent to the discount rack following the company’s third-quarter earnings loss ($1.84 EPS vs. $2.22 consensus estimate).

Undoubtedly, demand for high-end luxury goods hasn’t plunged as one might expect in the face of headwinds and inflation, but Capri has been hit much harder than its fashionable rival, LVMH (OTC: LVMUY).

LVMH has done incredibly well lately, hitting a new high this year. Unfortunately for Capri shareholders, CPRI stock hasn’t been as resilient, with shares down more than 45% from their peak of $69 in February 2023 and change.

In recent weeks, analysts have had mixed views on the company after its earnings flop, with some upgrading while others downgrading. After such a major fall, I remain optimistic as the clothing headwinds seem overcooked here.

Despite analyst downgrades, Raymond James analyst Rick Patel stands out as a bull, recently calling the stock a “Strong Buy” with a price target of $60. Mr Patel thinks the earnings beat and an increase in valuation multiples could help lift the stock. Mr Patel could be largely correct once Capri releases its fourth quarter results on May 29, 2023.

Too many people are bearish on the name right now. I view Capri shares as a relative bargain in the high-end apparel sector. After its recent plunge, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.3x. This is well below the P/E ratio of 24.6 times the apparel and accessories industry average.

Ultimately, Capri’s strong brands can help kick her out of her funk. The low income bar certainly helps too!

What is the target price for the CPRI share?

Capri sits at a moderate buy, with eight buys and six holds. CPRI’s average stock price target of $58.14 implies 52.2% upside potential from here.

2. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU)

Lululemon stock is back in rally mode after a strong quarterly result, although shares of the athletics giant are still down around 20% from their 2021 peak. While the recent pace has a lot encouraged and revised the name upwards, I remain cautious (and neutral) as the valuation multiple is, once again, a bit too stretched (pardon the pun) for my liking.

At the time of writing, the stock trades at a high PER of 57.2x, well above the apparel and accessories industry averages. Understandably, Lululemon has a stunning growth profile and room for improvement in margins as it continues to build its direct-to-consumer business while building brand affinity.

Inventory swelled a little (up about 50%) in the fourth quarter, but relative to its rivals, Lululemon does not appear to be at risk of margin erosion due to excessive discounts. If you have a strong brand and relatively resilient demand, the bargain rack doesn’t have to fill up as the headwinds of recession approach.

While management is doing a great job of persevering in this environment, I’m not willing to pay full price today, especially with the increasing competition. For now, Lululemon has had its way with its rivals, but it remains to be seen how long that will last in a tougher economic environment.

What is the target price for the LULU share?

Lululemon currently sits at a moderate buy consensus rating, with 18 buys, three takes, and three sells assigned over the past three months. LULU’s average share price target of $398.24 represents only a 3.5% gain from current levels. After such a run, I would look for analyst reviews ahead.

The essential

Capri Holdings and Lululemon Athletica are navigating economic headwinds in the fashion industry. However, CPRI stock looks more attractive due to its relatively low valuation and higher upside potential (52.2%, according to analysts), while Lululemon’s high valuation and lower upside potential in make it a less attractive option, in my opinion.

Disclosure