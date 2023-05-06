Zodiac signs as Bratz dolls Which one are you?

Scroll to see more images

If you grew up playing with Bratz dolls, you’re now an adult with a keen sense of fashion and a beautiful understanding of friendship. Between each Bratz girl’s mesmerizing eye makeup and her beautifully shaped pout, it’s no wonder these dolls continue to influence Gen Z fashion and beauty trends to this day. If you’ve ever wanted to know which one you’re most like, here’s the Bratz doll that matches each zodiac sign.

The four original Bratz dolls Yasmin, Cloe, Jade, and Sashawere were released on May 21, 2001, making the entire Bratz brand a Gemini. And I mean, *very* Gemini. Bratz dolls were launched right after the sun entered Gemini, making them the purest expression of Gemini. Meanwhile, abundant Jupiter and engaged Saturn were also moving through Gemini, which speaks to the endurance of these dolls. Make no mistake after Jupiter returns to Gemini on May 25, 2024, I predict the entire Bratz brand will experience a whole new level of fame and cultural resurgence.

One thing that sets Bratz dolls apart is how much they focus on friendship, loyalty, and being there for your best friends. After all, Bratz dolls came out when the North Node of Fate was going through sentimental, protective, and compassionate Cancer, which is a testament to how these dolls have taught us all to treat one another with kindness and respect. And with that in mind, let’s talk about the Bratz doll that captures the power of each zodiac sign:

The Bratz doll that matches every zodiac sign

Aries: Youre Meygan (April 15)

Meygan loves friendly competition, you can count on her to bring the latest on-trend board games to a Bratz Pack slumber party! Meygans fashion passion is cool, comfortable and laid back, she likes to keep it casual so she is ready for any challenge. Her friends call her Funky Fashion Monkey because even when she’s hanging out, she still looks good!

Taurus: Youre Kumi (April 29)

Kumi (aka Lucky Bug) is a total globetrotter who appreciates the finer things in life. Catch her browsing the boutiques of Paris at 1 p.m. on a Wednesday because she’s just that girl. Totally Taurus, Kumi is happiest when surrounded by soft fabrics, sweet scents, and the finest cuisine. Kumis’ passion for fashion is classic combined with cutting-edge technology.

Gemini: You’re Cloe (May 23)

Cloe is playful, energetic, and a bit (ok, really) dramatic. Her personality and style has so many sides, some days she’s sweet and glamorous, and other days she’s all about moto style. Her Gemini nature shows all too well when she’s overwhelmed by her curiosity and passion, but her friends always help ground her. Her friends call her Angel because that’s who she is!

Cancer: you are Yasmin (July 22)

Yasmin is very in tune with her emotions, just like Cancerians! Although she is a bit shy, Shell always stands up for what is right and is compassionate with others. Yasmins passion for fashion is bohemian clothes with earth colors and awesome textures that she always combines. Her friends call her Pretty Princess because she rules!

Leo: You’re Sasha (August 3)

Sasha (aka Bunny Boo) is the life of the party, she brings head-turning tunes, attitude and style wherever she goes. She is fiercely loyal to her friends and protects them from everything. Sasha loves all types of music, but especially hip hop, which influences her passion for streetwear fashion.

Virgo: Youe Nevra (September 5)

Nevra is caring and sweet, but not afraid to be responsible, which is why her friends call her Queen B! Her passion for fashion is glamorous and ready for the dance floor with silver accents! She may be a major perfectionist, but her girlfriend Roxxi balances her out with her more impulsive attitude.

Libra: You Are Dana (September 28)

Dana (aka Sugar Shoes) is level-headed, calm, and a little indecisive. She always makes sure her friends are happy and taken care of. Like typical Libras, she loves symmetry, which is why she’s so obsessed with shoes! Her passion for fashion is totally girly and glam, and her personality is as sweet as it gets!

Scorpio: You are Jade (November 4)

Jade is a brave and daring creative force with the ability to think about fashion and life from a new perspective. She always mixes mediums and expresses herself without shame. Jade always seems to be flipping through fashion magazines and looking for her next inspiration to hit. Her friends call her Kool Kat because she loves cats, and to put it bluntly, she’s cool!

Sagittarius: Youre Tiana (November 30)

Tiana is always looking for the next thrill! Like a true fire sign, Tiana has a fiery style and loves to dance, whether it’s a hole in the wall karaoke or a night out in Vegas, Tiana is up for anything! Tiana’s mind is larger than life, so it’s no surprise her friends call her Hot Sauce!

Capricorn: Youre Cameron (January 13)

Cameron (aka The Blaze) is an extremely patient and resilient true Capricorn, but with a rebellious side. Cameron has had a thing for Cloe since second year, so it’s safe to say he’s playing the long game. Although he is shy, he lights up when he gets on his motorbike.

Aquarius: Youre Kiana (February 11)

Kiana is an outspoken cowgirl who’s most in her element when she’s riding a horse in her steamy western outfit. She has no patience for small things and prefers to focus her energy on being a fierce defender of animals and nature. Her friends call her Outlaw Diva because she’s so beautiful it should be illegal!

Pisces: Youre Felicia (March 7)

Felicia is extremely intelligent, intuitive and driven. As a Pisces, she is wise beyond her years and confident. She has a special connection to nature and loves outerwear, but just as much loves putting on a party dress! Felicias’ friends call her Glam Gecko because she’s an outdoor girl who loves to dress up!