From travel etiquette to dress code, 9 royal rules King Charles must follow

The king is also not allowed to accept food or drink from strangers.

King Charles will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony full of pomp, pageantry and solemn religious significance on Saturday May 6. Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth when she died last September and at 74 will become the oldest British monarch to have the 360-year-old Crown of St Edward placed on his head.

Notably, the coronation of King Charles also comes with a whole set of rules that he must follow as the British monarch. Although a lot has changed in the 70 years since Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, some royal protocols have remained the same.

Here are some of the rules that King Charles must follow:

He can’t sign autographs or pose for selfies

Her Majesty will not be permitted to sign autographs for her fans as this could potentially lead to forgeries or identity theft. King Charles reportedly responded to autograph requests with “Sorry, they don’t allow me to do that”. The same goes for selfies. Although it is not against royal protocol to take selfies with fans, the late queen reportedly disapproved, according to the Independent. The rule applies to the entire royal family.

He must accept all gifts

The king is bound to accept all gifts graciously, no matter what he receives. The Royal Family official states, ”The fundamental principle governing the acceptance of gifts by members of the Royal Family is that no gift, including hospitality or services, should be accepted which would place or might seem placing the royal family member under no obligation to the donor.”

It must maintain political neutrality

The British monarch is not allowed to vote in elections in England, stand for office, or publicly discuss his political views. He is expected to remain neutral on these issues.

He can’t eat strangers food

The king is not allowed to accept food or drink from strangers. The rule is enforced to protect Her Majesty from illness or poisoning. Royals are especially instructed to avoid shellfish to prevent possible food poisoning.

He must follow royal dinner etiquette

During the first dinner service, the King must speak only to the guest seated to his right during the first service. He can only turn and talk to the visitor to his left during the second lesson.

He must follow the dress code when traveling abroad

It is customary for members of the royal family to wear outfits that incorporate the culture of the country when traveling abroad for public engagements.

He is required to bring a black outfit when he travels

As per protocol, King Charles will have to pack black attire on his trip, to ensure he has something appropriate to wear in case he has to attend a funeral.

He is not allowed to travel with Prince William

According to royal protocol, two direct heirs to the throne must take separate flights during the trip in case something happens along the way.

He doesn’t need a driver’s license

King Charles is the only person in the UK who can drive without a licence.