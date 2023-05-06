Be trashy at the Capitol Theater fashion show





The High Trash! The Trash Fashion Show competition and art exhibition will take place on Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theater in Nelson. This exciting event will feature a runway-style trashy fashion show and an art exhibition of designs made from post-consumer waste and recycled materials. The unique affair will also highlight a variety of musical, dance and theater performances from some local gems, including the RhythmDance Trash Orchestra, among others. High Trash! is a juried wearable art event featuring a wide range of artists, designers and performers of all ages who submitted compositions in several design categories such as formal/semi-formal, seasonal wear, costumes/specialties, props and more. The best designs in each category will win cash and prizes donated by over 30 local businesses, and the Nelson Museum, Archives and Gallery will display some of the winners for a month after the event. Twenty designers entered the competition and use a myriad of used waste and recycled materials for their designs, including: newsprint; gift wrap; old playing cards; plastic bags; beer cans; bottle caps; bubble wrap; old hair curlers: plastic bowls and lids; old socks; garbage bags; cat food bags; broken skateboards and toys; and much more. While the idea of ​​turning trash into fashion has been around for decades, this will be the first event of its kind in Nelson. With support from the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance, Nelson 2020 Cultural Ambassador Marilyn Hatfield is spearheading this inclusive community event. “For many of us, the sheer volume of waste piling up in the world and what to do about it seems overwhelming,” says Hatfield. “I hope this event will spark some awareness about the waste we generate, our relationship with it and spark conversations to find creative solutions to keep things out of landfills while involving young and old in artistic activities and having a lively time with fashion, art and trashy entertainment. Mark your calendar and come enjoy an event for all ages that will inspire you! Tickets for the May 20 Haute Trash! The Trash Fashion Show contest and art exhibit is $15 and available at the Capitol Theater or at capitoltheatre.ca. For more information or to get involved, go to highbasket.ca.

