syilx students lead Red Dress Day event with powerful calls for change

Elizabeth Kooteny holds a sign as she honors her loved ones as part of the WL Seaton Secondarys MMIWG2S+ Medicine Walk. Photo by Kelsie Kilawna

Content warning: This story includes content from MMIWG2S+. Please read carefully for your mind.

Canada is entirely Indian land, these were the first words the syilx students chose to sing loud and powerful to open a Red Dress Day event in their home country. The song reminded us that the stolen land of Canada is synonymous with our stolen sqilxw sisters and parents.

With that, a crowd of over 60 people, many wearing red or holding signs, took part in a Medicine Walk to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit and Gender People (MMIWG2S+).

The group led by syilx pupils from WL Seaton Secondary School traveled from the school to the courthouse in ‘Vernon’, where they led a rally to plead for justice.

I was there to support my two children and other young syilx attending the event, which included young men who stepped up to lead and present themselves in a positive way for their sisters.

Smuqaken, the chairman of the Okanagan Indian Band Youth Council, said action must be taken to stop this epidemic of violence that has plagued sqilxw lives since the beginning of settlement.

We all have loved ones who have seen no justice, while sqilxw, it is our national responsibility to care for our people, but it is ‘Canada’s job’ to do something about it, smuqaken said.

Red Dress Day, also known as National MMIWG2S Awareness Day, is held annually on May 5.

On May 2 of this year, the House of Commons, unanimously passed a motion calling on the government to declare the MMIWG2S+ outbreak a national emergency. But smuqaken said a revolution is what we really need.

As young people, it is difficult to witness what our future holds. We see no change, and we see no justice, they said.

We need a revolution, so we have no choice but to be.

smuqaken Marchand, syilx from nkmaplqs and president of the OKIB Youth Council came to assume his responsibility to walk with his people. Photo by Kelsie Kilawna

Also present at the walk were aunts, uncles and mental health supports for students from the Okanagan Indian Band. Group counselors said they understood this was still a very real outbreak affecting sqilxw students, and they came forward to honor them and offer mental health support as the day progressed.

It’s time to protect

When we sing, we do so with our strongest voices. It acts as a way to clear the path to follow in the right direction. It is also giving medicine to the women who come behind us to do the work they have to do. At least that’s what I was taught, says skookamina Marchand, syilx from nkmaplqs.

We are an egalitarian society, which means we are all needed and have a role to play in protecting each other.

The pupils leading the walk, all syilx, sang the Okanagan Song to honor their homeland and the teachings in which they were raised.

From left to right: Antoine Gregoire, Reed Wilson, Koenn Mahar-Robins, and in front, Robert Louis, all syilx students, along with 10 other students, sang songs to honor MMIWG2S+. Photo by Kelsie Kilawna

I came to support missing women and children, said Antoine Grégoire-Swampy, syilx of spaxmn and nkmaplqs.

He continued to share that when a person is aware of cultural teachings, it is their responsibility to live them.

It is important for us to bring our drums, sing the songs for the people and make sure we are there to protect those who walk with us both spiritually and physically, he shared in an interview with outside the school.

Antoine Grégoire, syilx of spaxmn and nkmaplqs, says he will continue to protect women and children. Photo by Kelsie Kilawna

For Emarie Louis, syilx of nkmaplqs, learning to drum was part of his journey and allowed him to walk with his people today.

I never knew how to play the drums until I came here, it wasn’t until we had our drum band that I learned the songs, and I really like that, a- she said. So today I grabbed my drum and pestle and walked to raise awareness.

Were young but it’s still our reality

Elizabeth Kooteny, from the native lands of the Nakota Sioux, whose aunt misty potts has been missing since 2015, which is what led her to do the medicine walk.

My aunt Eva believed that the RCMP were not reacting as quickly as they should have. That’s why my family went to get her themselves everywhere on our reserve, she says

It must be well known. This needs to be dealt with. What is happening is serious and all of Canada needs to know, said Elizabeth, with deep passion and strength in her voice as the young men sang songs behind her.

smukaqn echoed the call for more awareness.

Were young, but it’s still our reality. How many times do we have to cry and cry for justice? they said. One thing I can say today is that I am proud to see these young men, my peers, standing up and singing, protecting us with their songs and using their powerful medicine to honor our people.

Students marched and drummed and sang for those who followed, honoring their role and responsibility as Syilx and Sqilxw young men. Photo by Kelsie Kilawna

Cruz Louis, syilx of nkmaplqs says this is how he and others like him were raised. By strong women, mothers, aunts and grandmothers, many of whom endured the violence of colonization but still have the courage to show their love.

This is how my mother always raised me and my older sister Jaedyn to always respect women and respect everyone, he shared. Especially my parents and the Elders and to honor the legacy of my grandmother Rosie Louis who died before I was born but left her knowledge to my mother and my sister and all of her children and grandchildren.

smukaqen added that the day was for women, not just MMIWG2S, but all women: those who came before, those who walk with us now and those who will come after.

Our prayer is that we don’t need to entrust this violence to another generation and that as young sqilxw we will rise up and take responsibility.

The students shared the names of the women they marched and honored for today:

Rosie Louis, Rita (Clegg) Hanuse, Barbara Oppenhiemer, Misty Potts and Deanna Wertz.

Kinship Protocol: Kelsie Kilawna is empowered by her smukaqen and skookamina children in the writing of this story. It is our standard to transparently identify where kinship ties exist in our storytelling.