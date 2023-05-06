Opening of the Red Dress art exhibition in Sask. The Legislature will honor the MMIWG





Family and community members gathered at the Saskatchewan Legislature for the opening of an art exhibit commemorating Red Suit Day. Red Dress Day is held annually on May 5 to raise awareness among Indigenous people affected by gender-based violence. Saskatchewan artist Cheryl L. Ring created the art exhibit titled Heart Spirits Project, which included over 900 people from Prince Albert. She said the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) is an epidemic directly linked to colonization in this country. "I am very adamant that this is not an issue for First Nations. It's not a women's issue, but it's a human issue," Ring said. "We all have to care about this because it is deeply linked to the colonization of our country." The story continues under the ad The art exhibit will remain in place throughout the month and can be seen at the Legislative Building in the 'Cumberland Gallery' which features 200 handmade clay hearts to represent an Indigenous person who has gone missing or been murdered . "This message needs to be spread across Canada to cross cultures to support families who have lost or murdered loved ones and to create a better future for our children, (and) a more cohesive, cooperative, kinder and more sweet," she said. In a statement, the province said it has created a fund for Indigenous families and organizations for eligible projects to promote and improve prevention. "As we celebrate Red Suit Day, we stand in solidarity with the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and their loved ones," said Minister responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris.

"It is important that we recognize and honor the lives lost and those who continue to be affected by the ongoing violence. The development of the Community Response Fund for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls was guided by the voices and experiences of Indigenous women. Through this fund, we aim to provide support to women, girls, and Two-Spirit + Indigenous people across the province. Last year, twelve community-led projects were supported through this fund. The story continues under the ad Red Dress Day was inspired by Métis artist Jaime Black who created the REDress project in 2010 where she hung red dresses to symbolize the MMIWG.



