Coronation Fashion: What Guests Wore





Lea Dolan, CNN Nicole Mowbray, CNN Choosing the “right” outfit to wear to any royal event is of the utmost importance, and there can be few moments more historically significant than the coronation of a new monarch. Much has been made of the departures from tradition for the coronation of King Charles III and this extended to the dress codes of the guests. No more asking attendees to wear big dresses or formal wear in favor of a more casual and streamlined look. The royals, however, arrived in traditional attire. The Prince of Wales wore a ceremonial uniform of the Welsh Guards, while the Princess of Wales resplendent in official robes worn over an Alexander McQueen ivory silk crepe dress studded with silver bullion embroidered with roses, thistles, daffodils and clover motifs symbolizing the different nations. from the United Kingdom. According to CNN royal experts Max Foster and Lauren Moorhouse, Kate also wore a pair of diamond-studded pearl earrings, which belonged to Princess Diana, as well as a lavish silver laurel-shaped headpiece by Jess Collett. and Alexander McQueen. The esteemed British designer is a fan favorite from Wales. Sarah Burton, Alexander McQueen’s creative director since 2010, custom-designed Kate’s stunning wedding dress in 2011. At the coronation this morning, Princess Charlotte similarly wore McQueen to match her mother in a look of white silk crepe and an identical satin floral embroidery, as well as a similar silver helmet. First Lady Jill Biden wore a periwinkle blue Ralph Lauren skirt suit accessorized with a coordinating hair bow and was accompanied by her granddaughter Finnegan Biden in a chic pale yellow cape dress by Markarian, in what could be seen as a nod sartorial eye to show its solidarity with Ukraine. Inside the abbey, the couple sat next to Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska in an icy blue dress and coat. British actress and ‘Love Actually’ star Emma Thompson arrived at the ceremony in a monochrome rose-red print overcoat by Emilia Wickstead, accessorized with her Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) medal. Thompson, known for subverting royal dress codes after receiving her MBE award at Buckingham Palace in 2018 in a pair of Stella McCartney for Stan Smith sneakerswas seen outside Westminster Abbey this morning in a more lavish type of shoe: black satin Roger Vivier pumps with a crystal heel and buckle. Elsewhere, Aussie musician Nick Cave looked chic in a classic three-piece black suit and Gucci horsebit loafers, while Katy Perry (slated to headline the coronation concert in Windsor on Sunday) opted for a pink skirt suit and beaded choker by Vivienne Westwood, the late British designer who died in December 2022. The necklace’s distinctive design may also be a nod to Queen Camilla’s fashion heritage. Camilla has many three-strand pearl pieces, including the aquamarine piece that she has worn regularly since the 1990s. Perry was accompanied by British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, who arrived in an icy blue waistcoat and polka dot tie. Next come world leaders, politicians and international members of government. Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau was spotted braving the rain on his way to Westminster Abbey. His wife Sophie Grgoire Trudeau rode through the gray weather in a blush-toned satin dress with organza sleeves. Akshata Sunak, wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who arrived in a classic morning suit, opted for an equally uplifting cornflower blue ensemble. Princess Anne appeared in a heavy military uniform with gold braid to play her role as the “Gold Stick in Waiting” responsible for the monarch’s personal safety. Accustomed to the military uniform, Anne is colonel of several international regiments. Top image: First Lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arriving at Westminster Abbey, ahead of the coronation ceremony for King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The-CNN-Wire

