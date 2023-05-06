The hottest fashion products of 2023, according to Lyst





If you’re overwhelmed by ever-changing fashion trends, ditto. Between denim skirts, cardigans and oversized blazers, I’m having a hard time knowing what to prioritize for my wardrobe. My TikTok obsession doesn’t help either, I feel like I’m constantly trying to sort out which trends to focus on, but there are so many that I love and want to try. (I’m still thinking of you, coastal cowgirl.)

Recently, the shopping app Lust released its quarterly ranking of the hottest fashion products of 2023. The list is compiled from shopping data and shopper habits, as well as searches and social media volume, so you can have a idea of ​​people tendencies In fact shopping for. Below are six of the 10 items that I found to be the most compelling on the list to help you target your Spring/Summer wardrobe updates:





Uniqlo mini round shoulder bag Uniqlo



I have worn this $20 Uniqlo bag every day since I got it a few months ago, intending to use it as an airport bag. I first saw him as a stylist and journalist Becky Malinskys Substack newsletter, where I liked it for its functionality and simple form, totally in line with the other parts I got from Uniqlo. The bag looks like a belt bag or a fanny pack on steroids, it has a much larger surface area, perfect for storing as many things as possible, and has multiple pockets, which is great for travel and everyday use . While I went with the most versatile color, black, I’m also thinking of having it in a fun, springy color, like blue or pink. This bag is number one on my list and Lysts Hottest Products list for 2023 for a reason: its price and practicality can’t be beat.

buy now: $20; uniqlo.com

Skims Sculpting Bodysuit skimmed



I mean, it’s no surprise that the viral Skims Sculpt Bodysuit made the list. The body has quite a following on the internet, with 6.4 million views on TikTok only. Made with extra compression around the waist and perfectly placed detailing to flatter your bust, the bodysuit really makes me feel like a goddess (on those rare times I feel like trying). It’s the mother of all sculpting bodysuits and I say that as a die-hard Spanx fan. It comes in 10 neutrals, including nudes, browns and black, and nine sizes ranging from XXS to 4XL. And surprisingly, it’s in stock right now.

buy now: $68; skims.com

Adidas Original Gazelle Sneaker Amazon



It’s a little mind blowing to see the comeback styles of Birkenstock clogs, simple fabric headbands and sweater shrugs return. While I’m not a fan of every fashion trend that comes back from the dead, one category I welcome the return to is sneakers. I’m a fan of sneakers and I know I’m not the only one loving this transition to comfortable and functional footwear. One brand that keeps popping up on the feet of celebrities is Adidas in the form of Stan Smiths, Sambas and now Gazelles. Yes, it’s true that your college boyfriend’s sneaker of choice is now the It shoe among celebrities and models. Don’t question it; That works.

buy now: $97$100; amazon.com

Diesel long denim skirt wacky



I was just so on a long denim skirt the first time around, but I’m willing to try it again since the last time I tried it on was in 2004. That being said, I’d like to try it with something a little more on the affordable side, rather than going all out on the Diesel Skirt (speaking of throwbacks!) This has been making waves and is $295. If you feel the same, you can try this $40 Amazon version that comes in eight washes and two styles (button and zip fly), and sizes 2-20. Knowing my background with Amazon purchases, it will probably become a favorite.

Amazon



Buy now: Women’s Denim Maxi Pencil Skirt$40; amazon.com

Bottega Veneta Drop Earrings Bottega Veneta



I’ve been a big fan of Bottega Veneta since I started my career in fashion, and I lament the fact that I never bit the bullet and picked up one of its beautiful woven handbags when they weren’t that popular. I covet everything the brand offers these days, and that includes its $780 viral earrings. Simple, chic, and timeless, this teardrop shape is one I know I’ll be wearing for the next 30 years, but I just can’t justify paying that much. Mejuris Dme Huggies The $38 alternative is the perfect solution to eliminating my fashion itch. They are available in sterling silver like the original version and in gold vermeil too. Also the huggie shape is a bit smaller which will fit my face well.

Mejuri



Buy now: $38, merjuri.com

Alaa Le Coeur Heart Shoulder Bag Painting



Alaa can’t be wrong in my book the French brand is one of the most coveted in the world. I dream of no, of covetousness after all Alaa, whose designs have been worn by everyone from Naomi Capmbell to Jennifer Aniston. Marks Shoulder bag The Heart Heart stole everyone’s heart (literally), but cost a pretty penny. Since I don’t even leave the house most of the time, this Coach shoulder bag will do to satisfy my sudden need for a heart-shaped bag. The bag, which features Coachs signature C print, is the right price to test out the trend before I work my way up to shelling out a mortgage payment for the Alaa version.

Coach



Buy now: $199, coachoutlet.com

