Kate Middletons coronation dress features a subtle nod to her wedding dress





The Princess of Wales swapped her tiaras for a crown of flowers for the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey. Kate wore a long ivory crepe Alexander McQueen dress under her red and blue formal dresses, which was embellished with embroidery of rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock designs to represent the four nations of the UK. The same flowers appeared on the royal wedding dress in 2011, also designed by Sarah Burton. The royal arrived at the church with her husband, the Princes of Wales, and children, Princess Charlotte, also wearing a matching floral headpiece and Prince Louis. Prince George, who is one of the Kings of Honor Pages, preceded his parents in the procession and behind his grandfather, wearing his robes. As is royal tradition, Kate opted for a pair of meaningful pearl and diamond earrings that previously belonged to Princess Diana. The Princess has worn them many times in the past, including at the Remembrance Day service in 2022 and the BAFTAs in 2019. The princess has mastered the art of symbolically dressing over the years, wearing red, white and blue in recent days as the coronation approaches. For a visit to the Dog and Duck pub in Soho on May 4, Kate redid a red Eponine coat with blue lining, along with a white dress underneath. The following day, the royal wore a white midi dress by Jenny Packham for a formal lunch at Buckingham Palace, before changing into a royal blue Self-Portrait dress for a reception for heads of state in the evening. When it comes to her jewelry, Kate also often opts for meaningful choices. For the Buckingham Palace lunch on May 5, she wore Queen Elizabeth II Bahraini pearl dangling earrings, which she had previously been seen in at the late Majesty’s state funeral in September. In the evening, Kate dove into the royal jewelry box again, wearing the Queen Mother’s sapphire and diamond fringe earrings.

