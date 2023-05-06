New Aventura Malls tenants include





Aventura Mall in Miami unveiled more than a dozen luxury brands, pop-ups and new dining experiences in time for spring. Here’s a look at new tenants and more that are expected to open in the coming months. Margiela House opened a pop-up offering haute couture, women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, accessories, fine jewelry, perfumes and interior design. (The fashion house was founded in Paris in 1988 by Belgian designer Martin Margiela.) The space is designed to reflect Margielas’ signature avant-garde aesthetic and features minimalist decor and sleek monochrome displays. Smoke: The new boutique of the luxury beauty and wellness brand, recently acquired by L’Or, features a sustainable, minimalist design, with clean-lined shelving and natural wood elements. Each Asop location has its own architectural story inspired by different elements, with the Aventura Mall store designed to provide a soothing and inviting atmosphere. MARIA STAIN has earned a global reputation as the go-to destination for luxury piercings. This new location includes three piercing rooms and offers services such as styling, piercings, checkups and piercing consultations. The brand has become synonymous with Curated Ear, a custom look in which each customer’s personal style and anatomy guides an assortment of studs and rings. to hit was created by women, for women, with the intention of spreading joy and elegance. Her Parisian-inspired fashions combine freedom and elegance. Celineis known for its Parisian sophistication and “the devil may care” attitude. The opening of the Celine pop-up at the Aventura mall has already attracted fashionistas from across the state, according to the mall. D-Pop Desserts offers a warm and stylish atmosphere where customers can indulge in a variety of tasty treats, including customizable D-Cups that allow customers to create their own desserts. Tacology Express serves authentic Mexican market style cuisine. The bazaar project offers a curated selection of one-of-a-kind home décor pieces, jewelry and quality apparel, all carefully selected by owner Yeliz Titiz, a cosmopolitan and well-traveled retailer with a fashion background. Garage focuses on visually oriented Gen Z shoppers who prefer physical experiences over digital ones. The brand is known for spreading TikTok trends in affordable clothing, making it a favorite among young fashion enthusiasts. mango offers stylish clothing and accessories for women and men. The Barcelona-based brand is inspired by Mediterranean style and culture, but its adaptability is global. Coming Mountainis a California-inspired performance apparel brand. The company’s store at the Aventura store, which will open in the fall, will be its first location in Florida. Dr Martens will open its third South Florida location at Aventura Mall this fall. The British shoe brand founded in Germany is famous for its punk-style boots. Holy Shakes, winner of new times‘ The Best of Miami award for best milkshakes will offer a wide range of its famous shakes. Hello Yoga is a Los Angeles-based yoga lifestyle brand that sells men’s and beauty products. Other brands slated to open in the coming months at Aventura include sporting goods retailer JD Sports, contemporary fashion brand Pinko and Spanish design collective Bimba y Lola. Also opening will be Romero Britto, who will sell the works of the founder of the Happy Art Movement, born in Brazil and made in Miami. Anchored by Nordstrom and Bloomingdales, Aventua Mall is highlighted by a mix of more than 300 stores, from luxury brands to shoppers’ favorites, including Florida’s largest Apple store.

