All the fashion highlights to look out for during the coronation of King Charles III





The King leaves the Abbey wearing the Imperial State Crown. It was redone for the coronation of George VI in 1937, but closely based on Queen Victoria’s design. It is set with St Edwards Sapphire and the Black Princes Ruby, a huge uncut stone said to have been in Henry V’s helmet at the Battle of Agincourt in 1415. The Imperial State Crown.Photo: Getty Images For Camillas Coronation, after the Kings, the fitted Queen Mary crown will be placed on her head. It was made for Charles’ German-born great-grandmother, the former Princess Mary of Teck in 1911. It once featured the extensive Koh-i-Noor diamond, which has a dark and bitterly disputed colonial history as one of the spoils of the British. empire in India. Crown of Queen Mary.Photo: Getty Images In an attempt to avoid this particular controversy, the Koh-i-Noor was replaced and the crown set with Queen Elizabeth’s jewels called Grannys Chips. Queen Mary gave them to her granddaughter when she was 27. Elizabeth often wore a huge diamond drop-shaped brooch that has now entered Camilla’s crown: chipped fragments of the enormous Cullinan Diamond, officially known as Cullinan III and IV. The coronation dress code Symbol of his desire to modernize the monarchy, Charles III decreed the general dress code for guests in daytime dress. Queen Camilla, however, commissioned British fashion designer Bruce Oldfield to make her coronation dress. If he sticks to the interpretation of tradition, it will be a long white or silver dress like the one Queen Elizabeth wore (her own by Norman Hartnell) at the 1953 coronation, although probably simpler and more streamlined. . Queen Elizabeth II in her Norman Hartnell dress at her coronation in 1953.Photo: Getty Images Sketch by Norman Hartnells for Queen Elizabeth’s coronation robe.Photo: Getty Images Oldfield has been designing for Camilla for 13 years. That, as he pointed outThe Guardian, is much longer than the one he designed for Diana, Princess of Wales during his years as a British fashion star. Princess Anne will leave Anne, Princess Royal, will wear the Gold Stick in Waiting military uniform in her honorary role as Colonel of the Life Guards and Blues and Royals, which she has held since 1998. Her uniform is heavy with gold braid. Princess Anne rides a horse during Trooping the Color in June 2022 during Platinum Jubilee celebrations.Photo: Getty Images She will ride directly behind the King and Queen’s Golden State Coach built 260 years ago, leading 6,000 troops en route to Buckingham Palace. Symbolic of her role as protector of the king, but also of her position and service as a wise and stoic daughter and sister. The fashion community will be present at the Coronation King Charles’ long involvement in fashion and textile traditions, and his encouragement of young people to take up jobs in fashion-related businesses, has only increased since he established the Princes Trust in 1976. It is now called the Princes Foundation, an umbrella for all its undertakings. in education through creative arts and crafts, architecture, agriculture, science and wellness.

