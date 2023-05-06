



King Charles III. Queen Camille. Princes William and Harry. Princess Catherine. Justin Welby. These are the names we expected to hold the attention of the coronation ceremony among others. But one of those others has generated more interest than most. Advance Penelope Mary Mordaunt. Penny Mordaunt plays a role in the coronation of King Charles III When the images emerged from Westminster Abbey during the ceremony, the woman in a teal dress started trending on social media. She may have been an unknown to the casual observer of events in Britain, but she has been a strong political figure in recent years. At the coronation of Charles and Camilla, Mordaunt played his role as Lord President of the Council who is the President of the Privy Council of the United Kingdom and the fourth of the Grand Officers of State, ranking below the Lord High Treasurer but above the Lord Keeper of the Privy Seal. Penny Mordaunt had her coronation gown and hat embroidered with gold ferns – a nod to the Privy Councillor’s uniform. The color, by designer Safiyaa, is “Poseidon”, a reference to her Portsmouth constituency. pic.twitter.com/7aiqjlEHXc — Tony Diver (@Tony_Diver) May 6, 2023 Mordaunt has been described as a pioneer in British politics, a force to be reckoned with and a staunch defender of her country and her people. That said, she divides opinions on her political position. Her remarkable journey began when she was first elected to the UK Parliament in 2010, as the Conservative MP for Portsmouth North. Since then, she has held a series of high-profile government posts, and her supporters would say she left an indelible mark on British politics. She has also had a few attempts in recent turbulent times to get her party to become the leader, falling short against Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak on both occasions. Given this week’s local election debacle, could her newfound fame see her try again? Mordaunt brought his unique talent to several high-level positions, including that of Secretary of State for International Development and Secretary of State for Defense. Some said she unwavering commitment to public service and faith in the power of political engagement were a defining feature of his career. She may now be remembered for holding a large sword. As the first woman to hold the post of Minister for the Armed Forces in the United Kingdom, she proved to be a role model for future generations of women in politics. Mordaunt is also a Royal Navy Reservist, which is a testament to his deep love and appreciation for his country and people. Throughout her illustrious career, Mordaunt was a strong advocate for military causes and a staunch Brexit supporter in the 2016 EU referendum. Yeah, a pretty big stain on his career given how total a mess it has been and obviously was going to be. But his commitment to his principles was admired by those who appreciated him. However, whether or not Shell will receive as much global attention as it did during the coronation is a major doubt. Here are some of the comments that we rather appreciated.

