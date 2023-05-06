Best sunglasses for men: top brands of sunglasses for men





The dapper men know that a solid collection of sunglasses is essential. Even so, weren’t one to gloss over the fact that finding the perfect pair of shades to suit your distinct personality (and face shape) is a formidable challenge, given the wide range of options. But first, let’s talk about the connection between sunglasses and the fashion industry. While runway collections ignite a luxury brand’s creative spark, the accessories that go with them (think fragrances, homewares and sunglasses) are often the fuel behind these designers’ commercial triumphs. . As a result, this section of the industry continues to thrive, with classic styles as well as the deployment of innovative collaborations and designs that satisfy a man’s relentless quest for the perfect setting. Even tennis legend Roger Federer serves as an ace for the shade-obsessed, partnering with Oliver Peoples to design a collection to be released later this year. We are now left with a burning question: how, exactly, do you choose the right pair of sunglasses from the right brand? It comes down to your intended use, personal style, and facial structure. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, strolling the city streets, or heading out on your next adventure, we’ve got you covered with a pair of sunglasses to match. These renowned sunglasses brands cater to varying tastes while creating their own signature aesthetic. Think Persols’ Italian-inspired elegance, Eyevan’s Tokyo-influenced verve, and Garrett Leights’ effortless encapsulation of Californian ease. When it comes to showcasing your individuality, it’s the best brands of sunglasses that reign supreme. Here are 15 pairs you’ll want to buy right now, just in time for the upcoming summer season. Subscribe to the Observers Lifestyle newsletter All featured products are independently selected by Observer’s editors. When you purchase something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission which supports our work. The best sunglasses for men The most stylish men’s sunglasses to buy now. Walter Van Beirendonck. Walter Van Beirendonck Komono Edition UFO Sunglasses Experience true cosmic collaboration with Walter Van Beirendonck x Komono UFO sunglasses. Featuring a striking rectangular frame and reflective gold lenses inspired by alien portals, these bold shades come in sleek black or bright white-orange. Made from eco-friendly bio-nylon, each handcrafted pair includes a silicone cord and exclusive packaging to commemorate this otherworldly partnership. $340, shop now

Saint Laurent. Saint Laurent SL 606 Sunglasses Dare to be different with the avant-garde SL 606 sunglasses from Saint Laurent. These fashion-forward sunglasses feature slim acetate frames, tinted nylon lenses, and slim temples accented with structural embellishments. The coated metal frames feature a high, curved bridge and temple cutouts, creating a modern and distinctive silhouette. They also have a practical benefit, providing total UV protection. $685, shop now

Gucci glasses. Gucci Eyewear Ha Ha Ha Pince-Nez Round Gold Frame Sunglasses Dive down the rabbit hole that is Gucci’s ‘HA HA HA’ collection, a collaboration between the label’s former creative director Alessandro Michele and style icon Harry Styles. These round gold-tone metal Pince-Nez sunglasses combine the 15th century pince-nez design with a contemporary twist. The enchanting Italian-made frames also feature an unexpected chain strap. They are often sold out, but still available at Mr Porter. $895, shop now

Mykita. Mykita Helmi Sunglasses Discover minimalist elegance with the Lite Helmi sunglasses from Mykita. Handcrafted in Berlin, these panto-shaped frames fuse sleek stainless steel and refined acetate, showcasing the brand’s impeccable craftsmanship and innovative technology. $569, shop now

Olivier Peoples. Oliver Peoples Kasdan Sunglasses Go back to the 60s with the Kasdan sunglasses from Oliver Peoples. These rectangular frame sunglasses, handcrafted in Italy, feature vintage-inspired details such as angled bevels, an intricate filigree center wire, custom plate and hinge shapes. Complete with dark and gradient glass lenses, they embody the bold vibe of the era. They are also equipped with an anti-reflective coating and 100% UV protection. $559, Buy Now

Anne and Valentine. Anne and Valentin Ocean Drive Sue Sunglasses Inspired by the glamor of the Roaring Twenties, Anne and Valentin’s Ocean Drive Sue titanium sunglasses are truly an exquisite work of art. Designed and handcrafted in Toulouse, France, these frames feature intricate details, reliefs and goldsmithing influences, while exuding elegance and sophistication. They are simple perfect for an up and down ride along the Riviera. $480, shop now

Garrett Leight. Garrett Leight Clune X Sun Celebrate Garrett Leight’s 10th anniversary with the ever-popular mid-century inspired Clune X Sun shades. These updated P3 frames feature thicker acetate, premium glass lenses and a range of fresh colors, including a retro speckled brown tortoiseshell. The custom 3D cubic watermark and double prongs enhance the look. $420, shop now

Said. Dita Venzyn Sunglasses Dita’s Venzyn sunglasses make you stand out in the crowd, thanks to their lightweight, square design and unique temple serrations. Crafted from high-quality Japanese acetate and titanium wire temples, these square frames seamlessly combine style and substance. $725, shop now

Moscow. Moscot Tinif Sun sunglasses The Tinif Sun sunglasses from the New York eyewear brand Moscot are made with care. These metallic acetate browbands feature striped metal, Italian acetate and titanium nose pads with an eye-catching geometric metal core. Moscot’s handmade custom tints turn these stylish sunglasses into a truly unique accessory. $370, shop now

Matsuda. Matsuda 2903H Sunglasses First released in 1995, the Matsuda 2903H sunglasses are a bold industrial style with ribbed details, visors and a lacquered top bar. Handcrafted in Japan, these Machine Age-inspired matte black shades are the epitome of fashion-forward elegance. They come at a higher price, but it’s worth it if you’re willing to invest in a pair of quality specs. $745, shop now

Personal. Persol PO3309S Sunglasses Featuring Persols’ modern panto shape, the PO3309S sunglasses exude Italian dolce vita and are known for their durability. These sleek frames feature an acetate front and temple tips, a metal bridge, and integrated flex hinges for a comfortable fit. You are sure to have the coolest aesthetic on the race track and on the red carpet. $335, shop now

Jacques Marie Mage Duke sunglasses. Jacques Marie Mage Duke sunglasses Created in collaboration with the Gonzo Foundation, Jacques Marie Mage’s Gonzo Duke sunglasses pay homage to the legendary Hunter S. Thompson, with just 500 limited-edition pairs. These splurge-worthy, stylish sunglasses feature exaggerated proportions, for a unique take on the classic aviator sunglass frame. Lightweight titanium construction and adjustable nose pads ensure comfortable all-day wear, perfect for large faces or those who prefer an oversized look. $995, Buy Now

Barton Perreira. Barton Kennel Echelon Sun Crafted by eyewear industry veterans Bill Barton and Patty Perreira, Barton Perreira’s Echelon Sun sunglasses combine clean lines, intricate detailing and round lenses for a luxurious, visionary outlook. Handcrafted with lightweight titanium and custom filigree, these frames (available in both sunglasses and eyewear) are worth every penny. $660, shop now

Grain. Raen Rune 48mm Square Sunglasses Channel all the laid-back, sporty SoCal vibes with Raen’s Rune sunglasses, designed by surf enthusiasts Justin and Jeremy Heit. These modern classic frames feature brown polarized lenses, with distinctive angles, unique sculptural touches and a keyhole bridge for a fresh take on a timeless look. $184.95, Buy Now

eye. Eyevan 7285 797 Sunglasses Eyevan’s new 797 silhouette is an updated version of the brand’s original 717 pentagon frame sunglasses. Crafted from lightweight titanium, these minimalist sunglasses feature thin acetate rims, for an understated yet refined appearance. $560, shop now

