Homme Habilis: Gargee Designers PIUOMO’s latest edition focuses on a timeless yet contemporary silhouette





From runaways to social media, the concept of understated luxury is clearly emerging as one of the main trends in the SS 23. For the uninitiated, understated luxury is a luxury fashion style that incorporates subtle design elements into materials high quality, celebrating elegance in an understated way. Some owe its rise to the love for comfortable clothing since the pandemic, while others believe it aligns with more and more consumers turning to sustainable fashion. Whatever the reason, brands around the world are rolling out collections that take inspiration from the trend the best. Indian brands are not left out either. Delhi-based menswear brand Gargee Designer recently launched their collection FEATHER. The original name originates from the world famous platform for men’s clothing and accessories, Pitti Uomo. In the past, celebrities such as Rajkummar Rao, Rana Duggabati, Riteish Deshmukh and Siddharth Batra have adorned their designs. Timeless classics

Timelessness is the cornerstone of quiet luxury. And, in the words of the brand’s creative director, Ravi Gupta, this collection also aims to capture the timeless quality of menswear while infusing it with contemporary sensibilities. Elements of modern aesthetics have been blended with comfort to create a collection of formal and informal clothing. This becomes very evident in the silhouettes that the montage offers. A set of assembly Single-breasted and double-breasted blazers with classic lapels and modern cuts are the highlights of the collection. Ravi further notes, The bomber jackets in the collection perfectly combine casual and formal styles, offering a casual and calm look for fashion-conscious individuals. Our bombers feature a comfortable fit with ribbed cuffs and hems for a sporty look. Shirts are a versatile option that can be layered with a t-shirt or worn on their own, adding a touch of elegance to any outfit. It has a slightly oversized fit with button closures and pockets. The down vests in the collection are also designed to provide comfort. Comfort cohort

According to Ravi, the line perfectly represents the brand’s philosophy of dressing for comfort, wear what you want. It also reflects changing consumer preferences for fashionable clothing while prioritizing comfort. And when it comes to comfort, fabric is the first factor that comes to mind. The brand has used natural fabrics such as cotton and linen which are breathable and lightweight, suitable for all-day wear during Indian summers. GD sleeveless jacket Pleasure of the eyes

The designers kept in mind not only the comfort of the wearer, but also that of the viewer. Created in a color palette that ticks the box for comfort and class, the collection seamlessly blends earthy tones with vibrant spring and summer hues. The silhouettes feature a range of colors, including classic shades of beige, pastel, tan, and gray, as well as neutral colors like black, blue, and white. These earthy tones epitomize the timeless elegance of menswear, while the splash of bright, vibrant hues infuse a contemporary edge that appeals to modern sensibilities. This way, the collection manages to offer something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a bold piece or a classic wardrobe staple, says Ravi. Stripes apart

But if you’ve been aware of the latest Ekaa clothing collection, you’d have noticed that it has gradually but consistently tried to marry modern sensibilities with contrasting aesthetics. Combining traditional Indian aesthetics with modern silhouettes, Ekaa consisted of luxurious bandhgalas, jackets, kurtas and sherwanis with intricate embellishments and was made from rich fabrics such as velvet, silk and brocade. Ravi says, Blazers come in houndstooth, check and stripe patterns, while bomber jackets feature quilted detailing and color blocking. The jackets are designed with front pockets, denim collars and buttoned cuffs, while the down vests come in reversible options and feature an allover diamond quilted pattern. Following

Curious to know what to expect, we asked Ravi about their upcoming collections. The brand’s creative minds never stop and constantly bring their imagination to the table. We have already started working on the next edition and are striving to create unique designs that will reflect the latest trends in men’s fashion. Ravi concludes. INR 9,500. Available online. Email: [email protected]

