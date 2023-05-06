Coronation fashion: Queen Camilla, Princess Catherine and meaningful clothes





Is there a state spectacle more laden with symbolism than a royal coronation? Almost every detail, from the crown itself to the bracelets of sincerity and wisdom presented to the new monarch, is loaded with meaning. It should come as no surprise, then, that the clothes of the stars of the ceremony, as well as many of the guests, were also taken into account, down to the smallest detail. Indeed, a look analysis on Saturday was, on some level, like a super chic Easter egg hunt. It all started with the coronation dress worn by Queen Camilla: a white silk dress by Bruce Oldfield, a British designer who was not only the new Queen’s favorite designer, but also often worn by Princess Diana (he did silver lamé dress for the 1985 premiere of the James Bond film A View to a Kill) and therefore a sort of diplomatic family bridge.

Camilla’s coronation look was embroidered in chains of silver and gold wildflower daisies, forget-me-nots and scarlet pimpernel in reference to the affinity for the British countryside that she and Charles share. The dress also had roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrocks, meant to represent the four nations of the UK, on ​​the cuffs of each sleeve.

These flowers also happen to be embroidered on the white crepe Alexander McQueen dress worn by Catherine, Princess of Wales, now Queen-in-Waiting. Catherine also wore McQueen, which is designed by the rare woman to run a fashion house, Sarah Burton, for her wedding in 2011, and has worn the designers’ work on many major public occasions since. Along with the dress (worn under her royal robes), she opted not to wear a fancy tiara, but instead a crystal and silver floral headpiece and earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana.

(Royal jewelry tends to almost always come with a pedigree: the Camillas diamond necklace, which includes a 22.48-carat pendant, was made by Garrard in 1858 for Queen Victoria and, along with the matching ears, part of the coronation suite. This was also worn by Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation in 1953.) Before the actual coronation, it was rumored that Catherine would break with tradition and wear a floral crown, in a nod to the king’s wish for a more modern and less ostentatious coronation. She did, although her version, by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen, was probably not the Glastonbury Festival Floral Wreath than most had imagined.

In any case, it matched the crystal and silver headband worn by Catherine’s daughter, Princess Charlotte. Also matching: Princess Charlotte’s white McQueen cape and dress with silver trim. Catherine has long adopted a strategy of color-coordinating her family’s outfits for their public appearances, in part to telegraph an implied suggestion of unity in a clan that could use some of this message. (Sounds good too, and she’s a master of visual communication). Think of it as Pantone policy.

And so on. Jill Biden, America’s first lady, arrived in a sky blue suit with matching gloves and a bow in her hair (a sort of fictional hat), all by Ralph Lauren, a designer who has built his own empire on Americana as well as an Old England fantasy, and therefore a choice that seemed particularly timely (President Biden also wore a Ralph Lauren suit during his presidential swearing-in). Specifically, Dr. Biden arrived with her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, who wore a daffodil yellow caped Markarian dress, so when the two women walked in together, they looked like the Ukrainian flag! It’s an impressive tactical approach to first impressions on social media.

It also made sense, since the Bidens were seated next to Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, who herself wore a simple light blue dress and coat. In any case, Finnegan Biden was not the only guest in yellow: Queen Rania of Jordan was also in the shade, sporting a look by British designer Tamara Ralph, as was Catherine’s sister, Pippa Middleton.

Still, they were relatively subtle in their semiology, unlike Katy Perry, who was in attendance as she will be performing at the Coronation Concert on Sunday night. For her part, Ms Perry opted to wear a lilac Vivienne Westwood skirt suit, matching elbow-length gloves and a large lilac flying saucer/hat sprouting a merry widow’s veil plus a three-strand beaded choker with a Westwood logo crown at its center.

Mrs Westwood, of course, had had a somewhat, shall we say, cheeky relationship with the monarchy (remember the notorious no panties twirl she did so after receiving her OBE?), although by the time of her death in December she had become her own British treasure. By choosing to honor his memory and wear his mark, Ms Perry was supporting both the local fashion industry and the complicated national relationship with the Royal Family that King Charles inherited. Hats off to that one.

