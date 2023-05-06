Coronation fashion: Kate Middleton pays tribute to Princess Diana, Princess Charlotte’s twin





As millions gathered around the world to witness the official coronation of His Majesty King Charles III King of England, the women of the Royal Family dressed in royal fashion for the momentous occasion. As King Charles was crowned with St Edward’s Crown – which was created in 1661 and worn only by the King during the ceremony – his wife, Queen Camilla, was crowned at his side, her head held high wearing the crown of Queen Mary. “Queen Camilla looked quite statuesque in her long white Bruce Oldfield Coronation dress, adorned with silver and gold embroidery,” royal fashion expert Miranda Holder told Fox News Digital. CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III: THE HISTORICAL DAY IN PHOTOS “The silhouette was typical of Queens’ signature style, the elongated waist balancing her shorter torso, the strap sleeves the perfect backdrop for the exquisite embroidery featuring the UK’s national emblems; shamrock, daffodil, a thistle and a rose.” “The soft V-neck was the perfect setting for the stunning Coronation necklace and the silver embroidery on the body of the dress featured British wildflowers interwoven with streamers to celebrate the couple’s passion for nature combined with this historic day.” KING CHARLES AND CAMILLA’S LOVE STORY: HOW SHE GOT FROM MISTRESS TO QUEEN Queen Camilla’s State Dress is made of crimson velvet and was originally made for Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953. All eyes were on Princess Kate Middleton as she shone in full dress at the historic coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The Princess of Wales’ striking ensemble featured a stunning custom dress from Alexander McQueen – the same designer who crafted her jaw-dropping wedding dress for her royal wedding to Prince William. Middleton looked elegant and majestic in her dresses, as she proudly wore the beautifully decorated garter paraphernalia. “The outfit was perfect, subtle enough not to distract the Sovereign and his Queen but quietly beautiful, befitting a woman of Kates’ beauty and position,” added Royal fashion expert Holder. The Princess of Wales kept the memory of Princess Diana close to her heart as she honored her late mother-in-law with a touching accessory to complete her royal ensemble. “The earrings, known as the South Sea Pearl and Diamond Earrings, feature a circular pattern of diamonds, a single diamond-encrusted pear and a large dangling pearl. Diana loved jewelry and wore it multiple times throughout the ’90s,” Holder noted. at Fox News Digital. As Middleton stood proudly next to her husband, Prince William, and their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – she had a precious mother-daughter pairing moment during the celebration event. The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte wore similar sparkly leaf tiaras, while Middleton’s daughter stole the show in her stunning Alexander McQueen headpiece. “Princess Charlotte coordinated with her mother in a show typical of the Welsh family unit in a similar shimmering botanical headband and soft cape McQueen dress in white court dress,” Holder detailed. KING CHARLES OFFICIALLY CROWNED BRITISH MONARCH CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER King Charles III and Queen Camilla then appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in their elegant royal ensembles for a flyover concluding the coronation ceremony. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Thirteen other members of the royal family, including Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children as well as Prince Edward and Princess Anne joined them as they waved to a crowd of onlookers.

