Fashion
Today’s Savannah Guthrie stuns in a figure-hugging pink dress as she returns from London at an event away from the morning show
TODAY star Savannah Guthrie traveled to London to cover the King’s coronation, and she dressed up for the occasion.
The news anchor, 51, had a front row seat to all the coronation festivities on Saturday.
She sat outside Buckingham Palace as the coronation cortege route passed her.
Savannah sat with two more reports as she huddled under blankets as they reported on the event.
Under the blanket, she wore a tight dark pink dress that covered her with a layer of lace.
The lace stretched across her chest and down her arms to her wrists.
The color of her dress perfectly complimented the sea of red flowers behind her.
Off-camera, the veteran Today presenter decided to wear white trainers to be comfortable while reporting.
According to her Instagram caption of her coronation posther coronation coverage started at 5 a.m. ET, so she had a long day ahead of her.
ALL DRESSED IN BLACK
On Friday, Savannah stunned her followers by wearing a figure-hugging black lace dress and high heels in a new video from London.
Most read in Entertainment
She was in London preparing to report on the coronation of King Charles III when she wore the dress.
Thursday, Todayposted a videoof Savannah on the show’s Instagram account where she was heading to Buckingham Palace.
She turned to face the camera and spoke the words, “It’s (almost) coronation day!”
The sound was from a clip from the Disney movie, Frozen.
Savannah wore a black midi dress.
The bottom of the dress was trimmed with lace and showed off her toned legs.
Savannah paired the dress with beige pointy toe heels.
She also had a black trench coat over her outfit and added minimal jewelry.
The daytime TV host approached the door and a guard let her in.
Before the video ended, Savannah turned around and waved at the camera.
SEE DOUBLE
Friday’s show was a “split edit” as reported by Savannah from London and her co-host Hoda Kotb from the New York studio.
“Hello everyone, happy Friday! Welcome to a special edition of Today,” Savannah said in the morning episode.
With host Hodaon-screen, Savannah noted that the team was preparing for the coronation of King Charles.
“The sun is shining here in London, 30 seconds ago it was raining,” Savannah said of her location overseas.
She announced that final preparations for the coronation were underway.
King Charles would be crowned around the same time (7am) on Saturday morning.
At this time, King Charles will become the oldest British monarch to ascend the throne.
Savannah hosted chief international correspondent Keir Simmons to stream with her as they discussed King Charles and the “greatest day of his life”.
