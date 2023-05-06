The symbolism behind jewelry and fashion at the coronation

The royal family’s jewelry choices at the Saturday coronation of King Charles III proved to be important nods to the family’s history. (Photo: Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images)

Filled with pomp and circumstance, Saturday coronation of King Charles III proved to be a historic occasion for the 2,200 guests inside Westminster Abbey and the legions of people who line the streets of London hoping to catch a glimpse of the Royal Family. As expected, the women of the royal family used the jewelry and fashion they wore on the momentous occasion as an opportunity to honor those who came before them.

Catherine, Princess of Wales wears Princess Diana’s pearl and diamond earrings. (Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Kate Middleton

The article: Princess Diana’s Diamond and South Sea Pearl Earrings

Importance: The Princess of Wales honored the late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana with her choice of jewelery at the coronation. As she looked over her shoulder as she entered Westminster Abbey, fans could see Middleton wearing the famous diamond and pearl earrings that were Princess Diana’s favourite. Featuring a horseshoe pattern on top and a stream of diamonds cascading down the bottom, the elegant ensemble has already been worn by Middleton several times, including at the last Remembrance Sunday service.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore the late Queen’s George VI Festoon necklace under her ceremonial robes. (Photo: DAN CHARITY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The article: The late Queen’s George VI Festoon Necklace

Importance: Originally created in 1950 as a gift from King George VI to his daughter, the necklace, which features three rows of stunning diamonds, was also worn by Princess Elizabeth before she was crowned Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

Middleton has also demonstrated that she is always capable of surprising her fans with her fashion choices. She avoided predictions that she would wear a traditional tiara at the coronation and instead chose a silver helmet by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen, with embroidery work of rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock symbolizing the four nations of the United Kingdom. This was elegantly paired with an ivory silk Alexander McQueen maxi dress and a blue formal dress draped over her shoulders.

Queen Camilla’s necklace turned out to be filled with historical significance. (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla

The article: The Coronation Necklace with the Lahore Diamond

Importance: Formerly called the Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Camilla’s jewels were already worn by the late Queen Elizabeth II at her own coronation in 1953, as well as by Queen Mary and Queen Alexandra before her. Apparently the diamonds came from Queen Victoria’s jewelry collection. The legendary jewelry was paired with a white silk dress covered in floral embroidery designed by Bruce Oldfield. Her too wore a traditional robe known as The Robe of State, which was first made for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Although not traditional jewellery, it would be impossible to ignore Queen Camilla’s crown which was designed for Mary to wear during the coronation of George Vs in 1911. With over 2000 diamonds, Camilla chose to change some things by having it reinstalled with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds, which were part of the late monarch’s personal collection.

Princess Charlotte entered Westminster Abbey wearing a floral headpiece similar to her mother’s. (Photo: Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte

The article: A Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headdress

Importance: Echoing her mother, Princess Charlotte, 8, wore the same Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece with intricate floral embroidery, with her hair up in a chic bun. She also wore an ivory Alexander McQueen dress as she entered Westminster Abbey to honor her grandfather.

Princess Eugenie appeared at the coronation. (Photo: Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie

The article: Diamond drop earrings and a diamond necklace

Importance: Princess Eugenie, 33, who is expecting her second child, arrived at the coronation alongside her father Prince Andrew and husband Jack Brooksbank. Proving her fashion prowess once again, she sported a navy dress with a round hat in a similar color tone, along with a long black coat and black sandals. For her jewelry choices, Eugenie chose a diamond necklace and diamond earrings, paired with a black handbag.

Princess Beatrice arrives at Westminster Abbey. (Photo: Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice: Princess Beatrice

The article: Garrard pink sapphire earrings

Importance: Choice of Beatrice jewelry included gold bracelets and rings and hoop earrings with pink sapphire, rubellite and pink opal, by Garrard. She paired the balls with a bright pink dress with puff sleeves and a built-in belt as she strolled through Westminster Abbey alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Anne arrives on horseback. (Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Princess Anne

The Item: Gold Stick Uniform

Importance: As expected, Princess Anne was not draped in jewelry like other women in the royal family. She played a unique role in the coronation procession as “Gold-Stick-in-Waiting”, a prestigious position it dates back to the 15th century when two officers a staff of gold and a staff of silver were placed near the monarch to protect them from harm. She has held the post since 1998 and rode behind King Charles, leading 6,000 members of the armed forces across London. As for her choice to take on the task, the sister of King Charles told CBC News it is a practical exercise. “So it’s a role that I was asked if I would like to play for this coronation, so I said yes. Above all, it solves my dress problem,” she joked.

