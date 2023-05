Floral headpieces replace tiaras at Charles’ disguised coronation

London (AFP) Prince William’s wife Catherine chose a floral headdress instead of a tiara for the coronation of Charles III on Saturday, in keeping with the “green” tone set for the coronation by the king.

Charles, a long-time conservationist with a passion for nature, made his wishes clear by sending invitations to the coronation featuring the Green Man, an ancient figure in British folklore symbolizing the arrival of spring and Renaissance. The break with tradition was also in keeping with Charles’ reported desire for the coronation to be “meritocratic and not aristocratic”, which saw the aristocracy largely replaced by “community heroes” who had earned their place. During the last coronation in 1953, almost all senior royal women and aristocratic women wore tiaras adorned with precious stones and pearls. Catherine, whose official title is Princess of Wales, instead wore a silver Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen helmet with three-dimensional leaf embroidery, Buckingham Palace said. Her dress, also by Alexander McQueen, was ivory silk crepe with embroidery depicting rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock designs to signify the four nations of the United Kingdom. King Charles’ granddaughter Princess Charlotte wore a floral headpiece to match her mother’s Andrew Milligan/AFP It was worn with a ceremonial cape. She also wore a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that belonged to Prince William’s late mother, Princess Diana. Floral patterns Catherine’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, granddaughter of King Charles, wore a matching headgear to her mother’s, while her dress was also by Alexander McQueen and featured similar floral designs. Queen Camilla meanwhile turned to British fashion designer Bruce Oldfield, a favorite of King Diana’s ex-wife, for her coronation dress. Queen Camilla wore an ivory silk dress by British fashion designer Bruce Oldfield CARLOS JASSO / AFP Her ivory silk dress with silver and gold embroidery featured “garlands of abstract wildflowers from fields and hedgerows: strings of daisies, forget-me-nots, celandine and scarlet pimpernel,” the palace said in a statement. Oldfield designed dozens of evening gowns – including several iconic ones – for Diana before her death in a Paris car crash in 1997. Oldfield has since become one of Camilla’s favorite fashion designers. He designed the elegant black evening dress that Camilla wore during the royal couple’s state visit to Germany in March. Charles, a biodiversity enthusiast, had a four-acre (1.6 hectare) wildflower meadow at his former home in Highgrove in Gloucestershire, west of England. To mark his crowning glory, 200,000 packets of wildflower seeds were sent to primary schools for children to scatter throughout their green spaces and encourage them to develop a love of nature. AFP 2023

