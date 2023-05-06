The men put on style at the Met Gala, but Karl Lagerfield’s theme was a fashion faux pas | Bidisha Mamata





Jhe Met Gala has come and gone in a brief cacophony of internet clicks. Like many people, I balance ignorance of its purpose (it’s an annual fundraiser for the Met Museums Costume Institute) with the need to know what everyone is wearing. THE men triumphed this yearwith Taika Waititis’ deconstructed bluish-gray dressing gown, Bad Bunny’s seductive backless white blazer, Barry Keoghan in retina sizzling electric blue plaid and Pedro Pascals bare knees, cheeky Boy Scout smile and scarlet overcoat. Every Met Gala has a theme, and this one paid homage to the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld. Lagerfeld’s designs were energetic and sellable. But the monochrome palette, the bouclé wool, the pearls, the silk jersey, the black dress without a corset, the neat little shoulders and the narrow silhouette, the androgyny and uniform aesthetic, the quilting and tweed, the chains and the braids , the camellias, the handbag, the logo and above all the Chanel No 5 perfume, whose sales keep the company running? These were invented by one woman, the brilliant Coco Chanel. Aside from his cartoonish personal appearance, Lagerfeld had no signature style. He used haute couture to elevate himself. He also knew how to hit hard. Look for his comments on fat women, Middle Eastern refugees and the Holocaust, then wonder if a jeweled enamel pin from Cocos’ sketchbooks is so desirable. Lagerfeld was diligent, knowledgeable about fashion, and able to succeed in major fashion houses and large corporations. He hasn’t wasted the opportunities he’s received from leading roles that equally gifted talents, especially women of color, can only dream of. In celebrating it, the Met is not celebrating an original artist or a good man, it is simply celebrating success. Total TV license fee Punch and spice: American presenter Christiane Amanpour was in town for the coronation. Photograph: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP So now Charles is crowned, ending the world’s longest workplace apprenticeship. For the past few years, I’ve enjoyed a sideline as a royal television commentator, trying to explain their artful blend of telenovela melodrama, imperial privilege and divine medieval mysticism. Last week, and at Queens funerals last year, British broadcasters hid outside Buckingham Palace, muttering about heritage and history in our own sardonic way. Our American journalist peers were in a whole different league. Bursting with punch and pizzazz, they had the presence of Hollywood actors playing television correspondents. The levels of good hair were amazing. I like the American can-do spirit, the lack of sarcastic negativity and the appreciation of ambition. I dream of having a beige corporate apartment in Manhattan, going to work having a coffee and signing in front of the camera: this is Bidisha Mamata, for CNN/NBC/ABC/CBS. But my gigs on Royal TV have shown me where I am in the pecking order. When you watch Christiane Amanpour and Anderson Cooper work their magic, you look at yourself through your phone camera and conclude that, for all your skill, maybe you don’t exude cinematic power-charisma and just want something many don’t make it happen. . Exit from script A picket line outside Netflix studios in Hollywood in support of striking screenwriters. Photography: Amy Katz/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Cinema is dead, small-screen streamers have won, and the pandemic has turned us all into bespoke recipients of endless digital content. Despite skyrocketing studio profits, American screenwriters for film and television are hitting because they can’t make enough money to create a body of work. What a horrible time to live in, as culture, careers and creativity dissolve online and capitalism devours itself. I think in the future the tech lords of TV will just invest money in AI fine-tuning to soak up all the movies, audio and TV shows that are online and spit out full scripts computer-generated ones that aren’t actually worse than Made in Manhattan. Bidisha Mamata is an Observer columnist

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/may/06/men-put-on-the-style-at-the-met-gala-but-the-karl-lagerfield-theme-was-a-fashion-faux-pas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos