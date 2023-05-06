Fashion
Princess Charlotte is Princess Kate’s twin with a sparkly headdress and an angelic dress
Charlotte, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ daughter, who recently celebrated her eighth birthday, was a princess in her own right as she stepped into the spotlight for the coronation of her grandfather King Charles, the Saturday May 6.
The young royal was mum double Princess Kate in a silk crepe gown designed by her mother’s beloved wedding dress designer Alexander McQueen. The moment marks The first time Princess Charlotte wears the coveted British designer. The Princess of Wales has trusted McQueen to craft some of her most important royal outfits, from her nuptials to her daughter’s christening, so it’s only fitting that the mother-daughter duo used their sartorial synergy as a sign of their united front on such a poignant occasion.
Princess Charlotte’s coronation dress in detail
Princess Charlotte’s fanciful dress was sewn with silk embroidery with rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock designs, signifying the four nations of the United Kingdom.
The beautiful ivory dress of the sister of Prince George and Prince Louis was enhanced with a shimmering Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece crafted from silver bars, crystal and silver threads. Her brunette tresses were styled in soft curls, worn in a half-up, half-down style under her sparkly accessory.
Ahead of the big day, royal fans were eager to see if Prince William and Princess Kate’s daughter would make her tiara debut. Traditionally, wearing a tiara is a privilege reserved exclusively for married royal women, but Princess Anne and Princess Margaret weren’t afraid to break the mold of royal etiquette, both wearing the precious royal accessory before their nuptials.
HAVE THE LOOK
It may not have been a tiara, but Princess Charlotte’s royal headpiece certainly highlighted how she’s following in her mother’s royal footsteps.
Princess Beatrice dazzles in her flowing dress for the royal coronation
Royal style specialist Miranda Holder said GOOD MORNING! the absence of dazzling tiaras on the royals at the coronation was “a milestone for the royal family, although it is certainly a sign of the times”. She explained: “It is clear that King Charles is extremely serious about shaping a new, streamlined monarchy that fits more succinctly into today’s ever-changing world.”
Excitement for King Charles’ coronation was seriously heightened when Princess Charlotte was seen attending a rehearsal at Westminster Abbey with her parents and brothers Prince George and Prince Louis. The Wales family were pictured elegantly dressed as they arrived at Westminster Abbey, with the Princess wearing an LK Bennett floral tea dress in black and white.
Charlotte looked so sweet in a collared blue print dress with a white cardigan, while her brothers, George and Louis, wore suits like their father, William. The Welsh were joined at the rehearsal by the King and Queen Consort, and the Princess Royal, who dazzled on Saturday with a key role as the King’s Gold-Stick-in-Waiting, who is in charge of the monarch’s personal security .
Inspired by the Princess of Wales and her matching mini muse?
Matching mother-daughter dresses to pair with your mini princess
|
