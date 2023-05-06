Princess Charlotte is Princess Kate’s twin with a sparkly headdress and an angelic dress





Charlotte, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ daughter, who recently celebrated her eighth birthday, was a princess in her own right as she stepped into the spotlight for the coronation of her grandfather King Charles, the Saturday May 6. The young royal was mum double Princess Kate in a silk crepe gown designed by her mother’s beloved wedding dress designer Alexander McQueen. The moment marks The first time Princess Charlotte wears the coveted British designer. The Princess of Wales has trusted McQueen to craft some of her most important royal outfits, from her nuptials to her daughter’s christening, so it’s only fitting that the mother-daughter duo used their sartorial synergy as a sign of their united front on such a poignant occasion. WATCH: King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at Westminster Abbey Princess Charlotte’s coronation dress in detail Princess Charlotte’s fanciful dress was sewn with silk embroidery with rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock designs, signifying the four nations of the United Kingdom. ©Getty Princess Charlotte of Wales stood next to her younger brother, Prince Louis of Wales The beautiful ivory dress of the sister of Prince George and Prince Louis was enhanced with a shimmering Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece crafted from silver bars, crystal and silver threads. Her brunette tresses were styled in soft curls, worn in a half-up, half-down style under her sparkly accessory. Ahead of the big day, royal fans were eager to see if Prince William and Princess Kate’s daughter would make her tiara debut. Traditionally, wearing a tiara is a privilege reserved exclusively for married royal women, but Princess Anne and Princess Margaret weren’t afraid to break the mold of royal etiquette, both wearing the precious royal accessory before their nuptials. HAVE THE LOOK It may not have been a tiara, but Princess Charlotte’s royal headpiece certainly highlighted how she’s following in her mother’s royal footsteps. READ NEXT:Princess Beatrice dazzles in her flowing dress for the royal coronation Royal style specialist Miranda Holder said GOOD MORNING! the absence of dazzling tiaras on the royals at the coronation was “a milestone for the royal family, although it is certainly a sign of the times”. She explained: “It is clear that King Charles is extremely serious about shaping a new, streamlined monarchy that fits more succinctly into today’s ever-changing world.” Coronation crowns Crown of Saint Edward © JACK HILL Dating back to 1661, this beautiful historical object has been used at the coronation of every British monarch since the coronation of King Charles II. The shimmering crown designed by crown jeweler Robert Viner features a dazzling array of rubies, sapphires, rubies, garnets, topazes, amethysts, tourmalines and aquamarines. The Imperial State Crown © WPA Pool One of the most fascinating objects of the Crown Jewels. Created in 1937, the Royal Crown based on earlier crowns dating back to the 17th century was designed for the coronation of King George VI. Weighing over 1kg, the gold crown is set with over 3,000 diamonds and a plethora of precious stones, including sapphires, emeralds and rubies. Elsewhere, the crown is adorned with symbols that represent the monarchy, such as a cross and a fleur-de-lis. Crown of Queen Mary © Universal History Archive Made by Garrards for the 1911 Coronation and commissioned by Queen Mary, wife of King George V. This is the first time a Queen Consort crown has been reused since the 18th century. In a bid to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, the crown jeweler has reset the piece for Camilla’s coronation with the late monarch’s Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds. Excitement for King Charles’ coronation was seriously heightened when Princess Charlotte was seen attending a rehearsal at Westminster Abbey with her parents and brothers Prince George and Prince Louis. The Wales family were pictured elegantly dressed as they arrived at Westminster Abbey, with the Princess wearing an LK Bennett floral tea dress in black and white. ©Getty Images Princess Charlotte’s headgear was similar to the Princess of Wales’ stunning helmet Charlotte looked so sweet in a collared blue print dress with a white cardigan, while her brothers, George and Louis, wore suits like their father, William. The Welsh were joined at the rehearsal by the King and Queen Consort, and the Princess Royal, who dazzled on Saturday with a key role as the King’s Gold-Stick-in-Waiting, who is in charge of the monarch’s personal security . Inspired by the Princess of Wales and her matching mini muse? Shop the best mother-daughter dresses from our selection below. Matching mother-daughter dresses to pair with your mini princess Needle & Thread Kids Sweetheart Lace Dress and Matching Dress Packed with delicate embroidery, lace and tulle, Needle & Thread’s Sweetheart lace design is adorable for mommy and me and for those big summer occasions. From one of Princess Kate’s go-to dress designers, the women’s style is maxi with a chunky dress to match for the kids.

Coast embroidered dress and matching children’s dress This magical midi features a feminine lace bodice, satin bow sash and structured satin skirt, while the girl’s version is equally beautiful with a flared skirt and matching lace top.

Oasis floral dress and matching children’s floral dress Oasis’ range of matching mum and daughter dresses features this fabulously floral design, with a tiered skirt and dobby detailing on both. For mom, the dress has a flattering v-neckline and for her mini-me, a crew neck. Cute!

John Lewis strawberry dress and matching children's dress John Lewis' Mini Me dress has the prettiest strawberry print for summer! Cotton poplin dresses are lightweight for the warmer months, and the tiered shape adds a whimsical touch for mom and daughter.

