Fashion
The most eye-catching royal fashions at the coronation of King Charles – National
It was a real fashion rainbow on an otherwise gray and rainy coronation day for King Charles III.
A mix of royals, celebrities, world leaders and dignitaries flocked to Westminster Abbey to witness the coronation of Charles and Queen Camilla.
While members of the royal family stuck to the traditional regalia, the other guests of the day sported cheerful colors and beautiful fascinators.
Beneath her royal dress, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, donned an Alexander McQueen ivory silk crepe dress adorned with silver bars embroidered with roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrock motifs – a nod to the nations of the United Kingdom. She also wore a pair of pearl earrings set with numerous diamonds, which once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
Princess Charlotte looked like mum in a matching dress with an identical pattern, and Kate and Charlotte wore bespoke silver bars and Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen crystal headpieces with silver threads.
Singer Katy Perry showed up in a bespoke Vivienne Westwood pink dress with matching waistcoat and tulle fascinator while Dame Emma Thompson shone in a red Emilia Wickstead coat adorned with roses, a nod to the national symbol of England.
The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, was present with her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, both dressed in monochromatic outfits, one yellow and one blue, which are said to be representative of the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
The dress code of the day called for day dresses for ladies, while men were asked to wear morning coats, suits or uniforms. Many showed up in national dress or with decorations and wearing insignia important to their country.
Scroll to see the best looks of the day.
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain
Pippa and James Middleton
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
Carole Middleton
Penny Mordaunt, Lord President of the Council
First Lady of the United States Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden
Queen Camilla
Lady Emma Thompson
Sophie, Hereditary Princess of Liechtenstein and Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein
Letsie III, King of Lesotho, and Queen Senator Mohato Seeiso
Crown Prince Fumihito of Japan and Crown Princess Kiko
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty
King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania
King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde
Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark
Yang di Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong from Malaysia
Akshata Murthy
Lady Joanna Lumley
Katy Perry and Edward Enninful
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales
trendy now
-
$64 Million Lotto 6/49 Ticket Remains Unclaimed Over 2 Weeks Later
-
Alberta is on fire: the wildfire situation today and where to find evacuation orders and alerts
Guests
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his wife Jetsun Pema
Abdullah of Pahang and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandaria
Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales
Lady Louise Windsor
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Coronation of King Charles III: Prince Harry enters Westminster Abbey
Princess Beatrice
Prince and Princess Michael of Kent
Lady Helen Taylor
King Letsie III and Senator Mohato Seeiso, Queen of Lesotho
Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader and his wife Raquel Arbaje
Philippine President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos and his wife Louise Marcos
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9679106/king-charles-coronation-fashion/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Complaint filed against Prime Minister Modi for linking Cong to terrorism
- Charles III, who became King of England that blended tradition and change | News
- Actor, lawyer, fighter for justice
- Harris returns to Southern California, signs with LMU
- The most eye-catching royal fashions at the coronation of King Charles – National
- $20 million plan to build busy street in Collier County through spring 2024
- Jamie Lee Curtis boycotts the MTV Awards | Entertainment
- Google launches passwordless login feature
- Who is Better at Stock Picking: Human Traders or Computers?
- Sudan’s rival military factions are meeting for one-on-one talks for the first timeExBulletin
- “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” Online Telethon Backed by Hollywood Stars in Support of the LGBTQ+ Community and Drag Stars – Deadline
- World Cup preparation: Ovtcharov wins Table Tennis Cup