The most eye-catching royal fashions at the coronation of King Charles – National

It was a real fashion rainbow on an otherwise gray and rainy coronation day for King Charles III. A mix of royals, celebrities, world leaders and dignitaries flocked to Westminster Abbey to witness the coronation of Charles and Queen Camilla. While members of the royal family stuck to the traditional regalia, the other guests of the day sported cheerful colors and beautiful fascinators. Beneath her royal dress, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, donned an Alexander McQueen ivory silk crepe dress adorned with silver bars embroidered with roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrock motifs – a nod to the nations of the United Kingdom. She also wore a pair of pearl earrings set with numerous diamonds, which once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Princess Charlotte looked like mum in a matching dress with an identical pattern, and Kate and Charlotte wore bespoke silver bars and Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen crystal headpieces with silver threads. The story continues under the ad Singer Katy Perry showed up in a bespoke Vivienne Westwood pink dress with matching waistcoat and tulle fascinator while Dame Emma Thompson shone in a red Emilia Wickstead coat adorned with roses, a nod to the national symbol of England. The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, was present with her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, both dressed in monochromatic outfits, one yellow and one blue, which are said to be representative of the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The dress code of the day called for day dresses for ladies, while men were asked to wear morning coats, suits or uniforms. Many showed up in national dress or with decorations and wearing insignia important to their country. Scroll to see the best looks of the day. Catherine, Princess of Wales Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales Andrew Milligan/AFP via Getty Images

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Pippa and James Middleton Andrew Milligan/AFP via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Carole Middleton Andrew Milligan/AFP via Getty Images

Penny Mordaunt, Lord President of the Council Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden Dan Charity – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Lady Emma Thompson Jane Barlow/Getty Images

Sophie, Hereditary Princess of Liechtenstein and Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein Toby Melville/AFP via Getty Images

Letsie III, King of Lesotho, and Queen Senator Mohato Seeiso Toby Melville/AFP via Getty Images

Crown Prince Fumihito of Japan and Crown Princess Kiko Toby Melville/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco Odd Andersen/APF via Getty Images

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima Toby Melville/APF via Getty Images

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania Toby Melville/APF via Getty Images

King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde Toby Melville/APF via Getty Images

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

Yang di Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong from Malaysia Ben Stansall/Getty Images

Akshata Murthy Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Lady Joanna Lumley Jane Barlow/AFP via Getty Images

Katy Perry and Edward Enninful Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The story continues under the ad Guests Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his wife Jetsun Pema Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Abdullah of Pahang and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandaria Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales Phil Nobel/AFP via Getty Images

Lady Louise Windsor Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Andy Stenning – WPA Pool/Getty Images





Princess Beatrice Prince and Princess Michael of Kent Dan Charity – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Lady Helen Taylor King Letsie III and Senator Mohato Seeiso, Queen of Lesotho Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader and his wife Raquel Arbaje Ben Stansall/Getty Images

Philippine President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos and his wife Louise Marcos Ben Stansall/Getty Images





