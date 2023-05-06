What will King Charles wear for his coronation? Everything we know about his coronation costume

King Charles wears a pinstripe suit by Anderson and Sheppard in his official coronation portrait. Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace // Getty Images

The king might have insisted on getting a facsimile of his mother’s epic coronation ceremony 70 years ago. After all, who could blame him? He’s been waiting backstage for quite a while. At her coronation, Elizabeth was 27; Charles pushes 75.

But things were very different then. In 1953, the great and good civilians and soldiers who crowded into Westminster Abbey were survivors of a world war, a still very recent scar on the British psyche. The food rationing that had kept the nation on near-starvation diets for more than a decade did not end completely until 1954, a year later. Things were bleak for ordinary Britons. The coronation, however, was a stark and welcome contrast, ushering in a new mood, dubbed by experts “the new Elizabethan age”.

The razzamatazz was an explosion of creativity, color and spectacle that employed many of the country’s leading contemporary artists and musicians as well as an army of tailors. Above all, it was a moment of optimism and anticipation, even as it unearthed an almost medieval mysticism for the coronation itself. Yet in grimy, starving Britain, it was a monumental punch in the arm and knee that all, one way or another, could participate in. 70 years later, mired in the post-Brexit shambles, many Britons might say there’s no room for this sort of thing for others, a good knee is exactly what’s needed in this moment. And fuck the expense.

Appropriately for such a spectacle, the King, it was widely reported, would wear his Royal Navy Admirals Ceremonial Day Dress uniform; the same he wore to the Queen’s funeral in September. It is a dark navy blue coat with white collar facings, lots of gold trimmings and buttons, and lots of decorations. And a sword.

Although naval uniform design has evolved over the years, this rig would not be unrecognizable to Captain Bligh or Admiral Lord Nelson in the 18th century. Nor would it be out of place in Westminster Abbey. King Charles’ uniform was made by Malcolm Plews, a veteran bespoke tailor who has worked in Savile Row since he was a teenager and has worn the King’s Royal Warrant for his military uniforms for many years. His Plewss job is to maintain such a uniform for years, to fix here, to let the seams in and out, and to keep everything in shape, so to speak.

But in a last-minute surprise, (we never reveal his sources), it looks like the only item the king will be wearing from his navy uniform is trousers. Which rather begs the question: with what else? True, Turnbull and Asser, the famous Jermyn Street blouse, made for the king a simple white undershirt embroidered on the collar and cuffs with oak leaves and acorns. Only that? That remains to be seen. But equally understated advice, the shoes of kings will be flat leather evening pumps made a year ago by one of his favorite London shoemakers, Gaziano Girling. The company will temporarily reuse them by replacing the existing satin bows with two jewel emblems from the Royal Familys collection.

The idea arises here that with such clothes, Charles can actually symbolically arrive emphatically as an ordinary human being in shirt, pants and shoes (okay, maybe under a cape) and emerge, after the ceremony, crowned and adorned with a sceptre, like the very image of a divinely appointed monarch. That is indeed what the rite of coronation is, whatever your view these days of the divine right of kings.

If this coronation looks a little different, a little more realistic, it probably won’t include the coronation rite itself, which will feature the king donning a full-length supertunica made of gold cloth literally woven from threads. of silk wrapped in gold and silver. The supertunica was first mentioned in 1382. No, really. The kings were originally made for the coronation of his great-grandfather, King George V, in 1911. Charles will also wear the Imperial Mantle, a floor-length cape made for his 4th great-granduncle, George IV, in 1821, as well as a single white glove on his right hand, worn by his grandfather George VI for one of the key moments of the Coronation rite. You could almost call it upcycling, something the king has championed since his youth. But he also championed British manufacturers and craftsmen throughout his life, from cobblers to blouses to tailors who kept him well-dressed and regularly reupholstered.

Ahead of the coronation, official portraits released by Buckingham Palace show the King lounging in a more contemporary fashion in a mid-blue wool pinstripe suit made by his favorite civilian tailor, Anderson and Sheppard. On his wrist is his yellow gold Toric chronograph made in 2003 by the great Swiss brand Parmigiani Fleurier.

In the end, what the king wears will seem to us, at least, less distinct from the royal outfits of his ancestors than his mothers’ guest list, which has shrunk from 8,251 in 1953 to just 2,000 this time around. And it’s the diversity of that guest list and what they’re wearing that may strike us as Charles’ most modernizing egalitarian touch. Alongside other royals and world leaders, there will be 850 community helpers, indigenous leaders from the Amazon and Canada, and 400 children selected from youth programs across the country, leaving dozens of aristocrats watching it unfold like us on TV with their ermines and crowns still hanging. in the closet.