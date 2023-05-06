Fashion
Coronation fashion sparked a few surprises but all eyes were on Penny Mordaunt | Coronation of King Charles
When the official coronation invitation was unveiled last month featuring a bee, hyacinths and a Green Man, an ancient mythological figure symbolizing rebirth, it hinted that the new monarch’s inauguration might break with tradition. tradition.
Other clues came via the meatless Coronation quiche recipe, the news that the anointing oil had to be vegan, and Charles’ decision to ditch the usual silk stockings and panties. The Princess of Wales would even have exchanged a tiara for a crown of flowers.
It wasn’t until Saturday morning, when Charles and Camilla drove down the mall in their spectacular car, Camilla’s diamond necklace shimmering through the gilded windows, that it became clear that the jolly Green Man was purely symbolic, the idea of a modern monarchy was still a veritable oxymoron.
With floor-sweeping dresses, swan-feathered hats, a Stone of Destiny and a costume change behind a pop-up screen, for onlookers it was like a melting pot of Harry Potter, the Met Gala and more. an influencer at fashion week.
Instead of breaking with tradition and wearing wildflowers in her hair, Kate took the middle-of-the-road approach. Her headgear, made of silver ingots, crystal and silver threads, was fashioned in the shape of a crown. The design was a collaboration between British milliner Jess Collett and Sarah Burton, Alexander McQueen’s creative director who also designed Kates’ ivory dress, which sat beneath her blue silk coat.
There was more symbolism in the dress itself with embroidery details depicting rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock designs representing the four nations. They were the same flowers that appeared on the royal wedding dress in 2011, also designed by Sarah Burton.
Eight-year-old Princess Charlotte wore a simplified version of the same dress and headpiece, while her older brother George wore a crimson frog-trimmed coat neatly carrying the train of his grandfather’s coat. Prince Harry chose a dark gray suit instead of a military uniform; his military medals were pinned to his lapel.
Guests seemed keen to adopt Britain’s unofficial dress code for summer floral events. Emma Thompson was pictured in a red silk coat with a rose print while Lady Louise, Prince Edward’s eldest daughter chose a pale blue iris print dress by British brand Suzannah London.
It wasn’t just the king’s guards wearing extravagant headgear. Westminster Abbey was dotted with everything from neat pillbox hats to netting fascinators. Queen Letizia of Spain’s wide-brimmed hat with neon pink veil detailing, worn at a casual angle, was quickly transformed into lampshade memes.
The real unexpected star of the day was Penny Mordaunt. As Leader of the House of Commons, she was expected to wear the 17th Century Sword of State, demonstrating serious basic control by holding it straight away from her body throughout the ceremony.
The first woman to take on the role, she wore an outfit that also broke with tradition. Instead of the black and gold outfit worn by the Marquess of Salisbury at the Queen’s coronation in 1953, Mordaunt said Policy she wanted to come up with something that was modern and gave a strong nod to heritage.
She ordered a teal dress from London brand Safiyaa and a hat from milliner Jane Taylor. Both featured an embroidered fern design by the Hand & Lock workshop who worked overtime to change all the numbers on the uniforms ahead of the coronation as well.
Mordaunts’ substitution seemed drastic, especially compared to Camilla, who commissioned British fashion designer Bruce Oldfield to design a silk dress woven in Suffolk. Oldfield has a history of designing for the royal family, working closely with Diana, Princess of Wales in the 1980s.
The Camillas dress featured half-length sleeves with each cuff embroidered with the floral crests of the four nations, while tiny threaded designs from the British countryside, including daisies, forget-me-nots and celandine, appeared on the body of the dress.
There was also a lot of floral symbolism to be seen on Charles’ clothes. The Pallium Regale mantle, originally made for the coronation of George IV in 1821, features a pattern of colored roses, thistles and shamrocks, while the singular white coronation glove, presented to George VI in 1937, is decorated oak leaves and acorns.
Back at Buckingham Palace, amidst all the pomp, Charles sat looking a bit sullen as he greeted his subjects. Camilla, wearing the Queen Mary crown reset with diamonds from Queen Elizabeth II’s personal jewelery collection, was the only one to smile.
