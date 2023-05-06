Princess Kate is a vision in an ivory dress and shimmering floral headpiece at King Charles’ coronation





Catherine, Princess of Wales made a dazzling entrance to the coronation of King Charles III today in a look fit for a future queen. The senior royal arrived at the ceremony at Westminster Abbey in an Alexander McQueen dress in ivory silk crepe with silver bullion and embroidery with rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs. Over it, she wore a blue evening dress, as requested by the monarch, and matched it with royal blue Aquazzura heels adorned with sparkling crystals. She also paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana with her accessories. She wore the George VI Festoon necklace, which was made in 1950 at the request of King George VI for his daughter, then Princess Elizabeth; and pearl and diamond earrings that belonged to Diana, the former Princess of Wales. More from Harper’s BAZAAR play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play ODD ANDERSEN//Getty Images The princess’s hair was styled in an elegant bun and she did not wear a tiara, as previously expected; instead, she wore a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen helmet with silver bullion, crystal and three-dimensional leaf embroidery in silver thread. Prince William wore formal dresses and coats as is customary at major royal events at the request of King Charles and Queen Camilla. PAUL ELLIS//Getty Images The couple’s eldest son, Prince George, 9, was page of honor at the ceremony. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte, 7, watched the ceremony with her parents in a little ivory Alexander McQueen dress with white ballet flats and a sparkly headpiece to match her mother’s. Prince Louis, 5, stood next to his sister in a tiny navy suit. PHIL NOBLE//Getty Images The Royal Family are expected to support King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, at the three-day coronation event. In addition to the initial ceremony, a grand luncheon and coronation concert will take place on Sunday, as well as a nationwide volunteer event called The Big Help Out on Monday. ANDREW MILLIGAN//Getty Images After this morning’s service, the Wales family will travel from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace in the Australian State Coach. Harper’s Bazaar Harpers Bazaar Lettermark Logo Rosa Sanchez is the Senior News Editor at Harper’s Bazaar, working on news related to entertainment, fashion and culture. Previously, she was an editor at ABC News and, before that, celebrity news editor at American Media. She has also written articles for Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue, Forbes and The Hollywood Reporter, among others.

