3 men stabbed in incident near University of Iowa, police say

In this undated file photo, the historic Old Capitol Building is shown on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.

Three men were stabbed in an incident near the University of Iowa, campus officials and police said Saturday. All three were taken to University of Iowa hospitals and clinics for treatment of their injuries and are expected to recover.

“Initial investigation determined the fight was between known parties and there is no direct threat to the general public. This incident is under active investigation. No further information will be released. at this time,” Iowa City police said in a statement.

A representative from the Iowa City Police Department said he could not immediately confirm whether the victims were students, although he told ABC News the victims were “around that age”.

The incident happened at 1:55 a.m. local time, according to police.

The University of Iowa initially issued an alert at 2:08 a.m. local time for a stabbing near a gas station and community recreation area. At 2:27 a.m., the police department confirmed multiple casualties.

“The CIPD continues to investigate. The incident appears to be isolated. Resume normal activities but remain vigilant,” the school said in a statement. an alert about an hour later.

The school encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Iowa City Police Department.

The incident follows a series of fatal stab wounds at the University of California, Davis. Prosecutors this week charged a former student with the stabbings that left two people dead and one injured.