Coronation of King Charles III: the best fashion looks

There’s nothing quite like a royal occasion to get everyone to raise their style game, even if the dress code is somewhat tricky, considering it’s been 70 years since anyone’s had to parse the dress etiquette of one of those things. Ultimately, the coronation of King Charles III was a much more sartorially casual event than the ermine and bejeweled affairs of centuries past. Fascinators, not tiaras, were the order of the day.

While King Charles III dazzled in his regalia, there were several costume changes, including two different velvet robes and two priceless crowns, he had the unfair advantage of centuries of monarchs pondering these choices for him. .

Prince William, who paid formal respect to his father during the service by kneeling and pledging his allegiance, wore similar formal attire, including the uniform of the Welsh Guards and the robes of the Order of the Garter, the oldest knighthood in the kingdom.

Almost everyone, however, was in largely unprecedented territory. Here are the people who pulled it off the best, emerging as the best dressed at the coronation of King Charles III.

Left: Queen Camilla wearing a modified version of Queen Mary’s crown. Right: Kate, Princess of Wales, in Alexander McQueen. Pool photos via AP

Catherine, Princess of Wales

In the lead-up to the coronation, Kate Middleton slowly ticked off the call of her favorite British designers: Jenny Packham, Self Portrait and Catherine Walker. For the coronation itself, however, the Princess of Wales chose to wear Alexander McQueen, the same fashion house that made the wedding dress she wore at this same abbey 13 years ago.

The Kates dress was made from ivory silk and embroidered with silver bullion with four flowers symbolizing each country in the UK: a thistle for Scotland, a shamrock for Northern Ireland, a daffodil for Wales and a rose for England. Over her dress, she wore the purple robe of the Royal Victorian Order, which recognizes personal service to the monarch.

Notably, Kate didn’t wear a tiara, opting instead for a head covering, as the palace has officially dubbed it. Crafted from crystal and silver thread, the Kates headwear was a collaboration between milliner Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen.

In the only nod to the late Princess Diana at the coronation, Kate also wore a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that belonged to Diana (albeit ones given to her before her marriage to Charles). Earrings have since become Kates’ favourite; she even wore them in her 40th birthday portrait.

Queen Camilla

As widely predicted, Queen Camilla relied on her go-to designer, Bruce Oldfield, to create her coronation gown. Made in her workshop in Battersea, an area of ​​London a short walk from Buckingham Palace, it is in Peau de Soie, a shiny and matte silk, and specially designed to work with the two dresses she will wear today. In royal fashion, it is embroidered with symbolic motifs: daisies, forget-me-nots, celadins and scarlet pimpernels which all represent the couple’s love for the British countryside and the four flowers of the four British nations. For a touch of whimsy – the only fun thing about Camilla today, which looked understandably dated – there were also some “party browns” in the mix.

Left: Princess Charlotte in Alexander McQueen. Right: Pippa Middleton in a soft yellow coat dress paired with a statuesque hat. Pool photo via AP; WPA/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte

In a very sweet mother-daughter moment, Princess Charlotte wore a scaled-down version of Kates’ dress. Also made by Alexander McQueen, the Charlottes dress echoes many of the same touches: ivory silk, embroidery, even the cape, though Charlottes was incorporated as a very chic cape on her dress. Ditto for her circle of silver flowers, created by milliner Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen.

Pippa Middleton

Kates’ sister who will one day attend her siblings’ coronation as queen wore a custom coat dress by British designer Claire Mischevani.

Left: Princess Beatrice in a magenta tea dress. Right: Brigitte Macron in a pink coat with pointed shoulders. WPA/Getty Images; Pool photo via AP

Princess Beatrice

Underrated style star of the royal family, Princess Beatrice wore a deceptively simple ensemble that actually whispered understated luxury. Beatrice’s bold pink dress was from Beulah London and she wore a (very large) silk headband from Emily London. Her Garrard earrings, however, were the standout: a casual $50,000 worth of sapphires and opals.

Brigitte Macron

Unfailingly chic, the French first lady wore a pink suit with her signature mod touch.

Left: Queen Letizia of Spain with her memorable hat. Right: Sophie Grgoire Trudeau in powder pink. Getty Images

Queen Letizia of Spain

In the Barbiecore moment every coronation needs, the Queen of Spain looked predictably elegant in hot pink. Her peach hat, covered in pink lace, immediately became a meme, with people saying it looked like an Ikea lampshade, a satellite dish, even the headgear worn by a Mortal Kombat warrior.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

Alongside her husband, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau wore a dusty pink dress with voluminous but elegant chiffon sleeves.

Left: Princess Mary of Denmark in monochromatic purple. Right: Jill Biden in blue, including gloves. Getty Images; AFP via Getty Images

Princess Mary of Denmark

Princess Mary’s resemblance to Kate Middleton has long been known. At the coronation of King Charles III, Mary looked exceptionally Kate-esque in a vibrant purple coat dress that could have been pulled straight from the Princess of Wales’ closet. The Marys dress was a bespoke creation by Danish brand Soeren Le Schmidt.

First Lady Jill Biden

Jill Biden, who attended the coronation on behalf of her husband, Joe Biden, wore a Ralph Lauren suit in a cheerful shade of periwinkle.

Left: Katy Perry in trendy lavender. Right: Emma Thompson’s casual floral coat. GETTY PICTURES

Katy Perry

Katy Perry, who is due to perform at a coronation concert later this weekend, attended the coronation with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful. She was one of a handful of celebrities among the sea of ​​royals, dignitaries and heads of state. Perry certainly wore the tallest coronation hat, a quintessentially British creation by Vivienne Westwood.

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson wore an exuberant floral coat by British designer Emilia Wickstead.

