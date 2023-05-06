Red Dress Day marked in Regina with the opening of an art exhibition and an event at the Friendship Center





Stacey Desjarlais says she honors events like Red Dress Day to stand up for her daughter and others overlooked by the justice system. In November 2021, Desjarlais went to see her daughter Brooke. After asking the landlord to open the apartment, she found Brooke dead. Brooke was 25 and studying to be an electrician. She was Desjarlais’ only daughter and best friend. Desjarlaisis still does not know what happened and said she received no explanation from the police. “These investigations aren’t done properly and their victims are blamed for their hardships and the way of life they live in, some of the bad decisions they’ve made. And I believe that’s what happened to my daughter .” said Desjarlais. Stacey Desjarlais, right, stands with her husband Mike. (Louise BigEagle/CBC) On Friday, Desjarlais was invited to the grand opening of the new Heart Spirits Project, an art exhibit that features 200 handmade clay hearts, at the Cumberland Art Gallery in the Legislative Building in Regina. The opening was timed to mark this year’s Red Dress Day. The art exhibit will be open to the public at the Legislative Building throughout May. Artist Cheryl Ring’s Heart Spirits project will be presented to the public throughout the month of May. (Louise BigEagle/CBC) Red Dress Day honors missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. It’s been happening since 2010 and was inspired by Métis artist JaimeBlack, who produced an exhibit called REDdress Project. Black hung hundreds of red dresses to represent missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada. FSIN Third Vice-Chief Aly Bear was in Regina for the opening of the Heart Spirits Project exhibit, but also to speak with Minister Responsible for Women’s Affairs Laura Ross about winning resources for the Red Eagle Lodge, a facility that will provide front-line programs and services for First Nations women. “We hope to have some access to justice in this space and some access to culture in this space,” Bear said. FSIN Third Vice-Chief Aly Bear was at the Regina Legislative Building on Friday for Red Suit Day. (Louise BigEagle/CBC) The Newo-YotinaFriendship Center in Regina honored Red Dress Day with an event featuring Indigenous dancers, speakers and food. Morningstar Paskimin, a 12-year-old from Thunderchild First Nation, was happy to be there to jingle to represent her culture and help families get through the day. Morningstar Paskimin, 12, of Thunderchild First Nation, dances for the crowd. (Louise BigEagle/CBC)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/national-red-dress-may-5-1.6834306 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]Website: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos