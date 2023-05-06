Kate Middleton’s coronation dress, flower crown emphasize modernity





Comment this story Comment Saturday’s coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla had the texture of clotted cream: a delicious treat, if a little rich and tasteless. The red velvet robes trimmed with ermine, the five-pound crown, the gold robes on gold robes trailing on golden carpets, the regalia often resembled a Versace fashion show held in an assisted living facility. Purples, reds and yellows looked old fashioned, reminding us that the last time a Brit The coronation was televised, it took place in black and white. The Queen Camillas ensemble, a gown covered in light embroidery with an open-front skirt by Bruce Oldfield, was an elegant bright spot. But it’s hard to take all this pageantry seriously or think it has any purpose other than entertainment. And when the character portrayed as the villain of previous seasons is crowned queen, you can see why a number of people think the whole show jumped on the shark. British royal events often feel this way. Strangely anachronistic, heavy with the spectrum of meaning, but somehow the feeling and emotion remain elusive. Usually, the pomp is punctuated by the presence of something snappy: Meghan with her TV-trained smile, or Diana with her outsized glamour, or Princess Beatrice’s comically baroque beige fascinator at William and Kates’ nuptials in 2011. These people (or hats) do not humanize the procedure per se, but give us permission to embrace the spectacle. Come on, they wink. Lean into stupidity. The rare moment of pathos was provided by the Ascension Choir, a selection of gospel singers from England, intoning Alleluia (O Clap Your Hands) and swaying. You could almost see Meghan, whose 2018 wedding to Harry also included gospel music, smiling victoriously as the sun began to rise in Southern California. (Maybe she’s even in her pajamas on Oprah’s couch for a watch party?) Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales stood behind King Charles III as they waited to enter Westminster Abbey during the May 6 coronation. (Video: The Washington Post) The only truly contemporary look was Kate’s. Now Princess of Wales (and one day the Queen may well do it again!), she wore a white Alexander McQueen dress under her blue and red dresses. On her head was not a tiara studded with family jewels, but a crown of flowers, made by British milliner Jess Collett with the McQueen mark from silver bullion, crystal and silver threads. She wore more typical jewelry around her neck and ears, including a necklace made in 1950 for Queen Elizabeth and a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that belonged to Princess Diana. But the flower crown was a real statement. Apparently, she chose him out of respect for the desire to keep the ceremony more low-key; there were no gems embedded in its silver leaves. It’s the kind of headgear more typical of a wealthy bride evoking a regal vibe at the altar, someone cosplaying rather than embracing royalty. He acknowledges the discomfort of the monarchy in the 21st century, but also avoids the controversies of dubiously acquired jewelry, such as the Koh-i-Noor diamond. The flower crown is also the unofficial headpiece for Coachella, the California desert music festival where influencers descend each year to perform a kind of vape-fueled spring equinox. It may be that, to the rest of the world, a leafy helmet with a bit of sparkle seems more meaningful or relevant than a velvet helmet stuffed and heavy with rubies and tourmalines. The flower crown is the influencer’s regal attire, whose existence on the Instagram grid, at this point, is more exciting to most than life in a palace. Princess Kate, after all, is the closest thing the monarchy has to an influencer. The flower crown may not carry the weight of history, but for better or worse, it looks modern.

