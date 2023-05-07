17 oversized clothes that are actually super slimming

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Putting together an outfit that looks ultra-flattering isn’t easy. Honestly, that takes a lot of thought! Typically, we like to go for an all-black ensemble, but we realized looser, oversized pieces might also be able to hit the mark.

It may seem strange to think that a looser figure will make your personal figure slimmer, but with the right clothes, it’s an effective method. Interested? Check out the most flattering tops, bottoms and picks we love below to garner compliments as the summer months approach!

Tops and Jackets

1. The voluminous bodice and short sleeves of this Free People simple top will go perfectly with shorts or fitted jeans $68 in Nordstrom!

2. throw it away Open Edit linen blazer over a bralette and jeans, and you get a sleek, slimming ensemble $79 in Nordstrom!

3. Another stylish blazer we love is this one from The Drop it’s extra long and extra chic from $44 on Amazon!

4. Oversized sweaters like This ANRABS cardigans aren’t just flattering, they’re a real must-have for girls $36 at Amazon!

5. We love a classic sweater cardigan, and this one from Viottis is a fantastic staple all year round from $33 on Amazon!

6. If you have a figure-hugging look that you want to make more relaxed and slimming, this denim trucker jacket from Levis is the ideal layer from $90 on Amazon!

7. You’d be surprised how much a slimming baggy sweatshirt like This Half-zip ANRABESS can really be $39 at Amazon!

Down

8. Get on the Y2K trend with these EDITED cargo pants they are retro in the best possible way $78 in Nordstrom!

9. These high-waisted drawstring open edit knit wide leg pant works as both casual and chic bottoms from $39 in Nordstrom!

ten. If you want to feel really comfortable, check out these Amazon Essentials knit pants which are receiving rave reviews from $21!

Dresses and Jumpsuits

11. The ruffled design of this bohemian inspired Free People long dress looks like an absolute dream to wear $108 in Nordstrom!

12. If you want a loose and airy mini dress, this dress from ASOS is a great choice $35 in Nordstrom!

13. You’d be surprised how flattering a loose shirt dress is like this Nordstrom style is in fact $89 in Nordstrom!

14. Although this Steve Madden long dress is beyond fluid, it has an open back that balances the look $39 in Nordstrom!

15. We always love a lightweight maxi dress for the hot summer months, and this Treasure & Bond choiceis perfection $39 in Nordstrom!

16. Buyers are totally obsessed with this FP Movement suitthat looks great on its own or layered with t-shirts and tank tops $70 in Nordstrom!

17. Another fabulous combination option is this one large cut from Edvoer which, according to buyers, is their new summer appointment from $26 on Amazon!

