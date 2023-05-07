Fashion
Coronation outfits: the best-dressed guests at the coronation of King Charles
Guests from Katy Perry and Pippa Middleton to Sophie Trudeau chose cheerful shades of pastel pink and buttercup yellow to celebrate the new monarch.
It’s not every day that a new monarch takes the throne. And what do we wear to the official coronation said new leader? We found out today when King Charles III was officially sworn in as monarch of the British Commonwealth following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in 2022 after more than 70 years on the throne.
RELATED: Is Princess Anne the best-dressed royal?
It was a typically rainy and dreary British day as international politicians, royals and select celebrities made their way to Westminster Abbey for the coronation. But the gloomy weather didn’t stop many guests from wearing cheerful colors and striking hats. Take elegant Queen Letizia of Spain who wore a bubblegum peplum skirt suit with matching heels and a hat covered in pink mesh.
Also in pink were Sophie Trudeau, who wore a pink satin skirt with matching sheer sleeve top, textured clutch and (what else?) hat perched on her head, and Katy Perry, who wore a pastel pink suit retro with opera gloves and an out of this world fascinator.
There was much pomp and circumstance surrounding the event, as one would expect on such a rare occasion in history, despite the fact that the coronation of King Charles III was sometimes plagued by rumors of of musical guests turning down offers of performance and, of course, speculation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would attend. Eventually, the first was present while the second chose to stay in California.
Kate Middleton starred as the Princess of Wales in a bespoke Alexander McQueen royal velvet cape and diamond headband, with Princess Charlotte by her side in a matching, albeit more age-appropriate, version of the shimmering helmet.
Here we round up the most eye-catching coronation outfits for King Charles III’s big day, from punchy colorful robes and traditional regalia to gravity-defying fascinators.
