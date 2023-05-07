Coronation outfits: the best-dressed guests at the coronation of King Charles





Photograph by Getty Images Guests from Katy Perry and Pippa Middleton to Sophie Trudeau chose cheerful shades of pastel pink and buttercup yellow to celebrate the new monarch. It’s not every day that a new monarch takes the throne. And what do we wear to the official coronation said new leader? We found out today when King Charles III was officially sworn in as monarch of the British Commonwealth following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in 2022 after more than 70 years on the throne. RELATED: Is Princess Anne the best-dressed royal? It was a typically rainy and dreary British day as international politicians, royals and select celebrities made their way to Westminster Abbey for the coronation. But the gloomy weather didn’t stop many guests from wearing cheerful colors and striking hats. Take elegant Queen Letizia of Spain who wore a bubblegum peplum skirt suit with matching heels and a hat covered in pink mesh. Also in pink were Sophie Trudeau, who wore a pink satin skirt with matching sheer sleeve top, textured clutch and (what else?) hat perched on her head, and Katy Perry, who wore a pastel pink suit retro with opera gloves and an out of this world fascinator. There was much pomp and circumstance surrounding the event, as one would expect on such a rare occasion in history, despite the fact that the coronation of King Charles III was sometimes plagued by rumors of of musical guests turning down offers of performance and, of course, speculation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would attend. Eventually, the first was present while the second chose to stay in California. Kate Middleton starred as the Princess of Wales in a bespoke Alexander McQueen royal velvet cape and diamond headband, with Princess Charlotte by her side in a matching, albeit more age-appropriate, version of the shimmering helmet. Here we round up the most eye-catching coronation outfits for King Charles III’s big day, from punchy colorful robes and traditional regalia to gravity-defying fascinators. Katy Perry in Vivienne Westwood and Edward Enninful Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania in personalized Tamara Ralph attire Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Trudeau wearing Ted Baker, The Saucy Milliner hat and Ela handbag King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain, dressed in Carolina Herrera First Lady of the United States Jill Biden in Ralph Lauren and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden in Markarian and a Gigi Burris helmet King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema, Bhutan Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani King Letsie III of Lesotho and Senator Mohato Seeiso, Queen of Lesotho Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark Lady Helen Taylor and James Ogilvy Dame Emma Thompson in Emilia Wickstead French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron Prince Edward, Duke and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arriving with Lady Louise Windsor (right) and the Earl of Wessex (left) Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty wearing Claire Mischevani King Vajiralongkorn of Thailand and Queen Suthida Albert II, Prince of Monaco and Charlene, Princess of Monaco Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal Former Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha at Cefinn and Jess Collett Milliner King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima

