Secret tribute to the Queen sewn into Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh’s coronation robe





The special bond between the late Queen Elizbaeth and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh has been well documented. Today, at the coronation of King Charles III, the royal took the opportunity to pay another touching tribute to the monarch she was famous for. Prince Edward, Duke and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arriving with Lady Louise Windsor and the Earl of Wessex / Getty Images Beneath her royal robes, the Duchess wears a cream dress by her favorite dressmaker Suzannah London. Designer Suzannah Crabb says The standard: The dress features a beautiful hand-embroidered train inspired by the Queen’s coronation robes and regalia in 1953. Getty Images The sophisticated dress is made from a durable crepe, says Crabb, and features hand-embroidered natural floral embroidery on tulle in a traditional Irish technique. The embroidery was chosen as a beautiful depiction of intricately stitched British meadow flowers on tulle, inspired by the work of ceramicist Rachel Dein, Crab continues. The Duchess, formerly Countess of Wessex, finished the look with a white feathered headpiece by Jane Taylor, made from handmade satin leaves and Swarovski crystal cast silver snowdrops. She arrived alongside her husband, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, her son, the Earl of Wessex, and her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, also dressed by Suzannah London, wearing the Kumiko Iris silk dress and a bespoke Jane Taylor hat. Getty Images Having lost her mother, Mary Rhys-Jones, to stomach cancer in 2005, the Duchess began calling Her Majesty Mama, and would have been like a second daughter to the UK’s longest reigning monarch. It comes after the Duchess leaned on Crabb to make her the black dress worn at the Queens state funeral on September 19. She also chose to pay homage using symbolic embroidery, lily of the valley flowers, the beautiful woodland plants that were Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite, were sewn into the dress.

Coronation: Best Dressed Arrivals



Coronation: Best Dressed Arrivals ES Pippa and James Middleton Pool/AFP via Getty Images Justin Trudeau and Sophie Trudeau PA King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania Reuters King Felipe and Queen Letizia Reuters Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty Pool/AFP via Getty Images Zara Phillips Getty Images King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema, Bhutan Getty Images Letsie III, King of Lesotho, and Queen Senator Mohato Seeiso Reuters David and Samantha Cameron PA Albert II, Prince of Monaco and Charlene, Princess of Monaco Getty Images Katy Perry and Edward Enninful Getty Images Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson Pennsylvania Lady Emma Thompson Getty Images Sophie, Hereditary Princess of Liechtenstein and Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein Getty Images Joanna Lumley Getty Images Lionel Richie by Reuters Suella Braverman, KC MP, Home Secretary, Chris Heaton-Harris, Northern Ireland Secretary, Ben Wallace, Defense Secretary and Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer MP Getty Images Andrea Leadsom Getty Images Lady Emma Thompson Getty Images

Scroll through the gallery above for the best dressed arrivals at the coronation of King Charles III

