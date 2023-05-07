Fashion
NHL-style power rankings: chasing the Stanley Cup with fashionable accents
What a first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs! Objectively speaking, I’m not shooting for any particular team, I just want the best stories to come out of the playoffs. As author of the style ranking, however, there were a few eliminated teams that maybe I wouldn’t have wanted to see her go.
But everyone knows what they say in sport: Next man up! It’s now up to the remaining teams to make sure they show off their stars on the red carpet. Ultimately, the best-dressed player for this week’s ranking belongs to a team that navigates its way through the playoffs with relative ease. We’re saying goodbye to the players who have carried the rankings on their backs all season, and this week we welcome another new face to the power rankings.
In a highly competitive seven-game series against the Florida Panthers, the Boston Bruins winger decided to put a little more drip on his tantrums. The vodka sauce color suit is my favorite. I appreciate the choice of bright colors and the decision to keep everything else in the set simple to allow her to be the main character.
But there’s also something about this black and white plaid suit. (There’s nothing Pastrk could have done better with either suit, in my opinion.) The white tie matches the shoes either way. The gray hat is associated with the double-breasted suit, perfectly matching the shades of gray. And the shades give both outfits an extra element of freshness.
The Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman looks like one of the big bosses in the John Wick film series. The tailoring and fit of this costume is worth investigating. Look at his torso and how the fabric doesn’t bunch up and how the sleeves are the perfect length so the shirt can be seen through. This image could easily be displayed on a billboard in Times Square, and it would fit in perfectly. This is a wonderfully designed pinstripe suit.
3. Martin Necas
One thing the Carolina Hurricanes center does well is play with a range of colors in their suits. I’m terribly biased, but that baby blue suit does everything for me, and I also noticed the light blue handkerchief that Necas threw in his pocket. I also love the royal blue tie associated with this outfit.
I also like the freshness and laid-back energy of the pink suit. I learned to really love the hat (beanie, in this case) with a costume look. When it’s done right, it looks pretty good.
When the Lightning defenseman walked out of the house, he clearly committed to showcasing multiple shades of brown. His pinstripe suit, sunglasses and tie, even his coffee mug, are all different hues from this family. This has a classic feel, an old fashioned brown suit which I really enjoyed. The photographer did a great job of capturing Sergachev in the foreground, as he is clearly in focus in the photo. But zoom in on Sergachev’s tie, because the details are chiefs kiss fantastic.
Let’s all warmly welcome the newcomer to the power rankings! The Hurricanes defenseman enters the series after helping the team beat the New York Islanders in the first round.
It appears to be a lightweight wool suit with a faded plaid look. It’s beautifully matched to its frame, and there’s a nice liner that just shows the face. While I know the trend is to go with a cropped pant length, I love that her suit went with the more traditional look and the pants hit the dress shoes. Everything about this look screams, I’m here for business that Carolina took care of in her opening set.
(Photo by Martin Necas: Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)
|
