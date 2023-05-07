Fashion at the coronation of King Charles III: what the guests wore





Choosing the “right” outfit to wear to any royal event is of the utmost importance, and there can be few moments more historically significant than the coronation of a new monarch. Much has been made of the departures from tradition for the coronation of King Charles III and this extended to the dress code. Gone are the requests for attendees to wear grand dresses or formal wear in favor of a more casual and streamlined look.Here’s what guests wore:King Charles III and Queen CamillaFor his coronation, King Charles III wears the State Dress, which was worn by King George VI at his coronation in 1937. He also wears a crimson tunic, cream silk overshirt and Royal Navy trousers. Camilla, the Queen Consort, also wears a crimson dress, this one originally made for Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. Below, she wears a bespoke dress by British designer Bruce Oldfield.Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince William wears the ceremonial uniform of the Welsh Guards, while his wife, Kate, wears an ivory wool crepe dress from British designer house Alexander McQueen. She does not wear a tiara, but a silver and crystal headdress. Kate also wore a pair of diamond-set pearl earrings, which once belonged to Princess Diana, as well as a lavish silver laurel headdress by Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen, according to royal experts CNN Max. Foster and Lauren Moorhouse. First Lady Jill BidenFirst Lady Jill Biden wore a periwinkle blue Ralph Lauren skirt suit accessorized with a coordinating hair bow and was accompanied by her granddaughter Finnegan Biden in a chic pale yellow cape dress by Markarian, in what could be seen as a sartorial nod to show solidarity with Ukraine. Inside the abbey, the couple sat next to Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska in an icy blue dress and coat. Singer Katy Perry Queen Camilla’s fashion legacy. Camilla has many three-row pearl pieces, including the aquamarine piece she’s worn regularly since the 1990s. Perry was accompanied by British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, who arrived in an icy blue waistcoat and a polka dot tie. Emma ThompsonBritish actress and ‘Love Actually’ star Emma Thompson arrived at the ceremony wearing a monochrome rose-red print overcoat by Emilia Wickstead, accessorized with her Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire medal ( MBE).Thompson, who has been known for subverting royal dress codes after receiving her MBE award at Buckingham Palace in 2018 in a pair of Stella McCartney sneakers for Stan Smith, was seen outside Westminster Abbey this morning in a more opulent type of footwear: Roger Vivier black satin pumps with a crystal heel and buckle.

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales arrive at the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday May 6, 2023. Prince William wears the ceremonial uniform of the Welsh Guards, while his wife, Kate, wears an ivory wool crepe dress from British designer house Alexander McQueen. She does not wear a tiara, but a silver and crystal headdress. Kate also wore a pair of diamond-set pearl earrings, which belonged to Princess Diana, as well as a lavish silver laurel-shaped headpiece by Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen, according to CNN royal experts Max Foster and Lauren Moorhouse. First Lady Jill Biden (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP) U.S. First Lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London on Saturday May 6, 2023. First Lady Jill Biden wore a periwinkle blue Ralph Lauren skirt suit accessorized with a coordinating hair bow and was accompanied by her granddaughter Finnegan Biden in a chic pale yellow cape dress by Markarian, in what could be seen as a nod sartorial eye to show its solidarity with Ukraine. Inside the abbey, the couple sat next to Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska in an icy blue dress and coat. singer Katy Perry Jeff Spicer Katy Perry and Edward Enninful arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. Katy Perry, who is due to headline the coronation concert in Windsor on Sunday, opted for a pink skirt suit and beaded choker by Vivienne Westwood, the late British designer who died in December 2022. The necklace's distinctive design may also be a nod to Queen Camilla's fashion heritage. Camilla has many three-strand pearl pieces, including the aquamarine piece she's worn regularly since the 1990s. Perry was accompanied by British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, who arrived in an icy blue waistcoat and polka dot tie. Actress Emma Thompson Jacob King – PA Images Dame Emma Thompson arriving at Westminster Abbey, London, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday. British actress and 'Love Actually' star Emma Thompson arrived at the ceremony in a monochrome rose-red print overcoat by Emilia Wickstead, accessorized with her Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) medal. Thompson, who is known for subverting royal dress codes after receiving her MBE award at Buckingham Palace in 2018 in a pair of Stella McCartney sneakers for Stan Smith, was seen outside Westminster Abbey this morning in a type of shoe more opulent: Roger Vivier pumps in black satin with crystal heel and buckle.

