Each style is a nod to Queen Elizabeth





All salute the Queen. Several members of the royal family paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II with touching style statements at King Charles IIIcoronation. Charles, 74, was officially crowned at a service at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday May 6, receiving a tribute from his son Prince William in a historic event overseen by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The king arrived in a golden carriage with his wife Queen Camillawho was crowned and anointed during her own dedication part of the ceremony. Arriving at the church, Camilla, 75, wore a dress that had been made for her late mother-in-law for her coronation 70 years earlier. The crimson red State Robe was retained by the robe makers at Ede and Ravenscroft ahead of the special occasion. A second subtle nod to Elizabeth appeared in the Camillas coat-dress designed by Bruce Odfield, which she teamed with silk shoes by Elliot Zed. The white dress featured lily of the valley, the same flowers used in Elizabeth’s coronation bouquet in 1953. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died aged 96 in September 2022, always put her best fashion foot forward when it came to attending engagements and joyous occasions. In her later years, Her Majesty became known for her bright, monochromatic ensembles, ranging from red to yellow and green. She often carried a Launer handbag, donned loafers and accessorized with beads and brooches. Elizabeth’s vibrant wardrobe inspired many members of her family, including Princess Kate. Many of the things we see the Duchess of Cambridge doing today are things she learned from the Queen, royal expert and author of The Queen: 70 years of majestic style bethan holt said exclusively We Weekly in April 2022. Holt explained that Kate, 41, uses color and different symbols to send messages similar to what the monarch did with her wardrobe for decades before her death. Much of Kate’s love for skirts comes from the Queen, author says Wenoting that the Queen was known to not like women wearing trousers so much. The Princess continued to honor Elizabeth after her death. During Her Majesty’s Procession to Westminster Hall last year, the British Royal Family arrived at Buckingham Palace carrying a pearl leaf brooch that once belonged to the Queen, according to Lauren Kiehna, editor of The Court Jeweller. Elizabeth wore the piece in 1999. Kate styled the look with a tailored coat dress and delicate hat that featured a mesh veil. (Kate wore earrings from the Queen as she and other members of the Royal Family received Elizabeth’s coffin on September 13, 2022.) Camilla also showed her adoration for Elizabeth through fashion. For her husband’s first state banquet in November 2022, she donned Elizabeth’s Belgian sapphire tiara. The occasion marked the first time Camilla wore the tiara, which previously belonged to Elizabeth, who wore it for her visit to Singapore in 1989 and during China’s welcome to the UK in 2015. At the Saturday celebration, Camilla wore the Queen Marys crown. The helmet has been modified to include the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds which featured on the crown when it was created, but were later replaced so the jewels could be used on other regalia, according to the Royal Collection Trust. The stones were set in a brooch for Queen Mary and later worn by Elizabeth. The late monarch memorably wore the luxurious brooch during her Diamond Jubilee celebration in 2012. Keep scrolling to see how the Royal Family honored Queen Elizabeth with fashion at Charles’ coronation:

