Turn fashion images into stunning photorealistic videos with the AI ​​framework DreamPose





Fashion photography is everywhere on online platforms, including social media and e-commerce sites. However, as static images, they can be limited in their ability to provide complete information about a garment, particularly regarding how it fits and moves on a person’s body. In contrast, fashion videos offer a more complete and immersive experience, showcasing the texture of fabric, the way it drapes and flows, and other essential details that are difficult to capture through still photos. Fashion videos can be an invaluable resource for consumers looking to make informed purchasing decisions. They offer a deeper look at the garments in action, allowing shoppers to better gauge their suitability for their needs and preferences. Despite these benefits, however, fashion videos remain relatively rare, and many brands and retailers still rely primarily on photography to showcase their products. As the demand for more engaging and informative content continues to grow, an increase in the production of high-quality fashion videos in the industry is likely to occur. JOIN the fastest ML Subreddit community A new way to solve these problems comes from artificial intelligence (AI). The name is DreamPose, and it represents a new approach to turning fashion photography into lifelike animated videos. This method involves a broadcast video synthesis model built on Stable Diffusion. By providing one or more images of a human and a corresponding pose sequence, DreamPose can generate realistic, high-fidelity video of the moving subject. The overview of its workflow is shown below. The task of generating high-quality realistic videos from images poses several challenges. While image delivery models have demonstrated impressive results in terms of quality and fidelity, the same cannot be said for video delivery models. These models are often limited to generating simple movements or cartoon-like visuals. Additionally, existing video delivery models suffer from several issues, including poor temporal consistency, motion jitter, lack of realism, and limited motion control in the target video. These limitations are partly due to the fact that existing models are driven primarily by text rather than other cues, such as motion, which can provide finer control. In contrast, DreamPose leverages a frame and pose conditioning scheme to achieve greater appearance fidelity and frame-by-frame consistency. This approach overcomes many of the shortcomings of existing video delivery models. It further enables the production of high-quality videos that accurately capture the motion and appearance of the input subject. The model is refined from a pre-trained image diffusion model which is very efficient in modeling natural image distribution. Using such a model, the image animation task can be simplified by identifying the natural image subspace consistent with the conditioning signals. To achieve this, the stable broadcast architecture has been modified, in particular by redesigning the encoder and conditioning mechanisms to support aligned image and unaligned pose conditioning. Additionally, it includes a two-step fine-tuning process involving fine-tuning of the UNet and VAE components using one or more input images. This approach optimizes the model to generate realistic, high-quality videos that accurately capture the appearance and movement of the input subject. Some examples of the produced results reported by the authors of this work are shown in the figure below. Additionally, this figure includes a comparison between DreamPose and state-of-the-art techniques. This was the summary of DreamPose, a new AI framework for synthesizing photorealistic fashion videos from a single input image. If you are interested, you can read more about this technique in the links below. Checkresearch paper, Coded,AndProject.Don’t forget to joinour 20k+ ML SubReddit,Discord Channel,AndE-mail, where we share the latest AI research news, cool AI projects, and more. If you have any questions regarding the article above or if we missed anything, please feel free to email us at[email protected] Discover 100s AI Tools in AI Tools Club

Daniele Lorenzi obtained his M.Sc. in ICT for Internet and Multimedia Engineering in 2021 from the University of Padua, Italy. He holds a doctorate. candidate at the Institute of Information Technology (ITEC) of the Alpen-Adria-Universitt (AAU) Klagenfurt. He currently works at the Christian Doppler ATHENA laboratory and his research interests include adaptive video streaming, immersive media, machine learning and QoS/QoE assessment.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marktechpost.com/2023/05/06/transform-fashion-images-into-stunning-photorealistic-videos-with-the-ai-framework-dreampose/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos