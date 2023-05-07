Princess Charlotte is Kate Middleton’s ‘mini-me’ in Coronation Couture





Princess Charlotte and her mother, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, wore matching outfits to the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, both styled by the design house that made the wedding dress Kate 12 years ago. Charlotte and Kate attended the coronation service on Saturday alongside Prince William and Prince Louis, with Prince George taking part in the ceremony as his grandfather, the King, page of honour. For the big ceremony, Kate and Charlotte were dressed in matching white dresses by British high fashion brand Alexander McQueen. Princess Charlotte pictured wearing Alexander McQueen at the coronation of her grandfather, King Charles III, on May 6, 2023.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A description of coronation fashions worn by members of the Royal Family describes Kate’s elegant white silk ensemble, worn under her robes as a member of the Royal Victorian Order, as follows: “An Alexander McQueen dress in ivory silk crepe with silver bullion and embroidery threads with patterns of roses, thistles, daffodils and clovers.” Likewise, he said Charlotte’s dress was also made of ivory silk crepe and featured floral embroidery, each a symbol of the four nations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. . Both princesses also wore silver headbands consisting of delicate arching leaves in the shape of a tiara. Kate’s was larger, Charlotte’s being just a single row, echoing her mother. The matching nature of the designs has seen some royal fans take to social media for comment. One Twitter user wrote: “Princess Charlotte’s mini-me vibes are divine. #Coronation.” Another added: “Charlotte is a mini me floral headband. 💖💖.” The Prince and Princess of Wales pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, May 6, 2023. Kate and Charlotte both wore Alexander McQueen couture outfits.

Dan Charity – WPA Pool/Getty Images

About Charlotte’s outfit, celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder told Newsweek: “Princess Charlotte channeled her beautiful mother-in-law, looking incredibly sweet in a McQueen cape dress and coordinating headpiece in a show of typical Welsh family unity.” Alexander McQueen has been a favorite design house of Kate’s since before she married Prince William, and in 2011 she commissioned creative director Sarah Burton to commission her wedding dress. The dress designed for the ceremony featured lace inserts with long lace sleeves and covered shoulders over a sweetheart neckline dress extending into an abbey train. For her wedding evening reception, Kate wore a second model McQueen in silk with a jeweled belt. The princess has remained a loyal customer ever since and wore McQueen to some of the most important royal events as a member of the monarchy, including the christening of her daughter, Charlotte. The Princess of Wales pictured in her Alexander McQueen wedding dress, April 29, 2011.

Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The coronation took place just four days after the Princess celebrated her eighth birthday and comes as she has seen her public appearances increase dramatically over the past twelve months. Charlotte made her first appearance at a major royal event at Westminster Abbey in March 2022, to attend the memorial service for her great-grandfather Prince Philip. She returned in September to attend the state funeral of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. For the coronation, the princess was seated between her father and her younger brother, Prince Louis. James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek’s royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on NewsweekIt is The Royal’s Facebook page. Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email [email protected] We would love to hear from you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/princess-charlotte-kate-middleton-mini-me-coronation-fashion-1798798 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos