AP PHOTOS: Who wore what at the coronation of King Charles III





LONDON — What do you wear to a coronation? For royals like Queen Camilla and Kate, Princess of Wales, the theme was pale, understated dresses to let their royal robes and shimmering jewelry do the talking. Camilla, who was crowned alongside King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, wore an embroidered silk dress in ivory, silver and gold tones with a short train by Bruce Oldfield, a British designer favored by the royal family with matching shoes. Kate wore an ivory silk crepe dress from British fashion house Alexander McQueen under her royal Victorian cobalt blue and red robe or coat. She wore no tiara, opting instead for a large silver and crystal headpiece designed by milliner Jess Collett in collaboration with McQueen. She also wore pearl and diamond earrings belonging to Williams’ late mother, Princess Diana. Her 8-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, wore a similar headpiece and an ivory McQueen dress with cape, embroidered with rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock designs to represent the four countries of the UK. Many guests opted for eye-catching pastel outfits that provided cheerful pops of color in the humid gray weather. The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, wore a cornflower blue skirt suit by Ralph Lauren, with a matching hairpiece and gloves. She appeared with her granddaughter Finnegan Biden, who wore a yellow dress with a matching cape by New York brand Markarian. Pink was a particularly popular choice for many. Frenchwoman Brigitte Macron chose a short pale pink dress with a matching coat, by designer Nicolas Ghesquire for Louis Vuitton. Spain’s Queen Letizia also opted for pink, sporting a ruffled peplum skirt suit, matching heels and a tall, stylish hat. Pop star Katy Perry, who is due to perform at a coronation concert on Sunday, wore a Vivienne Westwood jacket with a matching tailored skirt. She styled the tailored look with a headpiece featuring a crinoline base with a layer of tulle and a merry widow’s veil, adorned with a ribbon bow. British lawmaker Penny Mordaunt, who carried the sword of state at the coronation ceremony, stole the show in a stunning teal cape dress and hat embroidered with gold ferns. Prince Harry, who attended the ceremony without his wife, Meghan, wore a custom black and gray three-piece suit from Dior.

