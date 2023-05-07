A dream finish: Rickie Fowler continues to bounce back at the Wells Fargo Championship | National sports

CHARLOTTE, NC There’s something about the way Rickie Fowler walks around a golf course these days that makes you feel like you’ve seen a ghost.

His eccentric fashion decisions that convinced men twice his age that showy orange floral-print golf shirts are fitting style choices in the Quail Hollow galleries. His name, too, resonates in the crowd in a tone largely reserved for the big winners in the field, and not for a player ranked 53rd in the official world golf ranking.

But most pressingly, his Fowlers golf swing isn’t flashy outfits or shaggy locks in the style of a boy band that thrilled onlookers upon seeing a past version of the former Oklahoma State star. at this week’s Wells Fargo Championship.

Rickie Past’s ghost is in there. And it’s starting to show.

It’s kind of a dream finish on a day like today, Fowler told The Charlotte Observer after hitting three of his last four holes in the third round on Saturday for a 3-under 68. it makes for a great day and hopefully we can somehow continue this until tomorrow.

Fowler, 6 under the week and sitting T20 entering the final round, occupies an odd place in golf’s ecosystem. He’s been a fan favorite ever since he burst onto the scene a decade ago with his bright outfits and Bama bangs. He made Puma, of all brands, cool.

All the while, Fowlers’ game matched his endearing marketability. He finished in the top five of four major tournaments in 2014 and has 12 top 10 majors to his name. His resume includes victories at the 2015 Players Championship and the 2019 Waste Management Open, two of the biggest events of any given calendar year.

There are lasting impacts of such things. They showed on Saturday.

As Fowler walked from the driving range to the practice green, a man in his early 60s and wearing a fluorescent pink and blue button-up Hawaiian shirt barked, Hey Rickie, who do you think I’m for to encourage today? Fowler did not hear (or chose not to acknowledge the request). A rhetorical question perhaps. The man followed Fowler for the 18 holes.

Another middle-aged man greeted Fowler near the green, donning a neon orange polo shirt and shorts reminiscent of those Fowler wore for years on Sundays as a nod to his alma mater. The look is definitely, well, a choice.

Let’s have a day Rickie, another man cheered along the ropes between the practice green and the first tee.

Still, the past few years have felt like the rock star support Fowler receives outweighs what he In fact done on the golf course. Fowler finished 125th in the FedEx Cup points standings in 2022, the literal last spot that allowed him to retain his PGA Tour card. This brought significant changes to his team. He parted ways with longtime caddy Joe Skovron and brought in famed swing coach Butch Harmon.

These moves have paid off.

Fowler is quietly on track for his best season in nearly five years. He has finished in the top 20 in seven of his last eight events. He hasn’t missed a cut since early October. He also played himself in legitimate contention for Team USA in the 2024 Ryder Cup.

Gosh, Rickie is an old man now, a volunteer hiding under the stadium entrance on the first tee. At 34, it feels like Fowler has been around forever.

Saturday was a throwback-type day in a season that’s increasingly filled with vintage Fowler performances. He was patient in a round that tested his mettle. Fowler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation time, but it took him until the par-5 10th to find the back of the hole with a birdie putt.

This form persisted in Fowlers’ back-nine. He hit a 3-wood and landed a short throw within three feet of the cut at 15. He followed that up by canning a 19-foot birdie at 17. Finally, Fowler rewarded those who crowded around from the stadium sat at the 18th green with a flippy corner from 144 yards, sticking his approach to just three feet.

Another birdie. Another roar for Rickie.

This golf course tests you in every part, Fowler said. You have to drive it well. Approach shots need to be dialed in and even then it is difficult to putt on these greens with the slope and movement there is.

There’s a low one there, but you’ll have to get pretty darn close to perfect.

Emerging from under the massive tree on the left side of the Quail Hollow clubhouse, Fowler was greeted by a gang of youngsters looking for autographs. He stayed 29 minutes. He signed each article. Hats, flags, balloons. All.

The support, the play, it all harkens back to the version of Fowler that exploded in relevance on the PGA Tour a decade ago. But this iteration of the sporty ex-golden boy is different.

What kind of dirt bike do you have Rickie? chimed a fan as Fowler made his way to the locker room.

I don’t have a dirt bike anymore, Fowler said with a wry smile.

Fowler has undoubtedly matured over his 14 years of touring (Read: more dirt bikes). Age does that. Fatherhood too. These days, her bag includes a tag with her daughter Maya Fowler’s name on it. Her mostly white outfit on Saturday was also about as understated as her clothes.

Despite this, there is a lingering sense that vintage Fowler is still around. His game proves it. Five months into the calendar year and three days of competing at the Wells Fargo Championship, Fowler is back where he belongs in the mix.

Maybe it’s time we all started believing in ghosts.

Wells Fargo Championship Standings

1 Wyndham Clark (-16)

2 Xander Shovels (-14)

T3 Adam Scott (-11)

T3 Tyrell Hatton (-11)

T5 Harris English (-10)

T5 Tommy Fleetwood (-10)

T5 Sungjae Im (-10)

8Brendan Todd (-9)

T9 Corey Conners (-8)

T9 Gary Woodland (-8)

T9 Max Homa (-8)

T9 Michael Kim (-8)

T9 Adam Svensson (-8)

T9 Justin Thomas (-8)

T9 Nate Lashley (-8)

