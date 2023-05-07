Fashion
Coronation fashion: famous stylist MIRANDA HOLDER gives her verdict on the queen
Queen Camilla always looks smart and stylish at royal events, but today there was a lot of pressure to elevate her look from her usual elegant coat dresses in shades of blue and green to something spectacular.
It was no surprise that she went for a dress from Bruce Oldfield, a dress, a close friend who also worked with Princess Diana and certainly a pair of sure hands for the momentous occasion.
The challenge was to create a look that would allow Camilla to shine, while being appropriate for the solemnity of the occasion.
Here, celebrity stylist Miranda Holder gives her verdict on the Queen’s big fashion moment.
The queen looked simply stunning, the long dress sitting perfectly on her frame, says Miranda Holder
Camilla looked nervous but resplendent sitting next to her husband in the car.
The first glimpse of her dress showed white cloth adorned with silver embroidery, with her state robe tucked over her shoulders, the gold embroidery looking glorious against the ornate gold of the state car.
The neckline was the perfect depth to showcase the beautiful coronation necklace that was made for Queen Victoria and has traditionally been worn at every coronation by the Queen since then.
Once Camilla enters the abbey, the excitement reaches fever pitch as the world takes a close look at her much-anticipated dress, designed by Couturier and his close friend Bruce Oldfield, who also worked closely with Diana during her time as a member of the royal family.
The queen looked simply stunning, the long dress sitting perfectly on her frame, creating a vision that was positively sculptural.
The neckline was the perfect depth to show off the beautiful Coronation necklace that was made for Queen Victoria
Nearly full-length center pleat extends across the front of the garment, adding flattering elongation
The nearly full-length center pleat extends across the front of the garment, adding flattering elongation and just a little drama.
The dress was in Camillas signature silhouette, a modest neckline and an elongated waist that elongates her torso, gently pinching her in the middle and extending to the floor with her favorite bracelet sleeves adding a flattering feminine touch and showing the part the thinnest of her body, her wrists which make the outfit even more flattering.
I thought the queen looked simply glorious and was thrilled that she stayed true to her personal style – it showed her off perfectly.
Queen Camilla looked regal after becoming queen, sitting with composure
The dress was in Camillas signature silhouette with its classic modest neckline
The first glimpse of her dress showed white fabric adorned with silver embroidery
Queen Camilla looked stunning in white as she entered Westminster Abbey
Charles became the 40th reigning sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, in a ceremony dating back to William the Conqueror in 1066, when Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed St Edward’s crown on his head.
The king then looked emotional when Prince William paid tribute to him, breaking with tradition, by kneeling to swear allegiance to his father. He said: “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and the faith and truth which I will bring to you, as your line of life and membership. So help me God. He then stood up, touched the crown and kissed the king on the cheek. Charles was moved as he nodded to his son and said “amen.”
The historic coronation, watched around the world, was a fulfillment of the king’s destiny, but followed the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September after a 70-year reign.
A few minutes later, Camilla was crowned. As Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s coronation hymn was sung, the Queen was officially enthroned. The enthronement of the queen is a moment when Charles and Camille are “united in their common vocation before God”.
The monarch and his wife Queen Camilla had smiled at each other and the congregation as they walked through the church before and after the Christian ceremony which dates back 1,000 years on a day dripping with glorious displays of pageantry.
