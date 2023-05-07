UCLA wins first NCAA men’s volleyball title since 2006

The wait is over. The drought is over. After 17 years of disappointment, UCLA men’s volleyball is back to what it considers its rightful place: at the top.

The program which has long ruled the sport was celebrating again on Saturday after picking up its 20th NCAA championship and first since 2006. The top-seeded Bruins ended the longest title drought in their history with a Victory 28-26, 31-33, 25-21, 25-21 on the second seed Hawaii it was a study in redemption, regular play and perseverance.

Second-year outside hitter David gonewho was so sick with a viral infection that there were doubts earlier in the week as to whether he could play, used the hands that had unleashed thunderous kills to wipe away tears in the grip line of hand inside EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.

Coach John Speraw, who won his first coaching title with the Bruins after winning two as a player and three others as an assistant under the legendary Al Scates, has battled feelings he knows are inevitable after toppling the two-time defending champions.

It’s worthy of raw emotion, Speraw, who had suffered his share of near misses with his alma mater, including a loss to Long Beach State in the 2018 championship, said over the phone. It’s been an amazing journey and I think everyone who’s happy for us is not only happy for this singular moment, I think they’re happy for the journey we’ve been through and for all the time and effort that have been invested.

Scates said via email that he watched the game from home and celebrated by texting dozens of former players. He told former Bruins star Sinjin Smith during their weekly golf game on Friday that UCLA would add to its record title total, avenging a loss to Hawaii in March at the Rainbow Warriors’ home ground in Honolulu.

Hawaiis Dimitrios Mouchlias (11) and Eleu Choy (5) attempt to block UCLA’s Ethan Champlin during the NCAA men’s volleyball title game. (Julia Nikhinson/Honolulu Star-Announcer via Associated Press)

It was an ensemble effort featuring the kills of David, the high-flying acrobatics of Merrick McHenryinformed service of JR Norris IVfirst-year stable frame Andrew Rowan and Overall Excellence of the Tournament’s Most Valuable Player Alexander Knight.

It was just a lot of good plays after good plays after good plays, Speraw said. There wasn’t a single signature game that made the difference, I think it was just us continuing to play the game we’ve been playing all season.

The Bruins (31-2) won the first set after back-to-back David kills scored for the final two points. They appeared on the trailing edge after taking a 19-13 lead in the second set. But a serve into the net sparked a huge comeback in Hawaii in an epic back-and-forth battle, with the Rainbow Warriors (29-3) eventually prevailing on their eighth set point.

UCLA trailed 9-7 in the third set before winning comfortably, an ace from McHenry breaking a 10-10 tie to help the Bruins pull away. The fourth set went the same way. A Norris ace gave UCLA a 9-8 advantage, with the Bruins leading until the last point.

UCLA’s celebratory dogpile was cut short when Hawaii disputed the final point. But officials decided that Ethan Champlins kill rose and the revelry resumed, banners falling from the rafters.

David had a season-high 23 kills, Rowan recorded a season-high 60 assists and Norris had a career-high five aces alongside the Knights with overall contributions of 15 kills, six digs, three blocks and two aces.

UCLA was the volleyball powerhouse that grew out of nothing in the 1960s. Scates once sparked interest in the sport by tacking posters to telephone poles in Southern California beach towns promoting a triple header at Pauley Pavilion.

Scates won a record 19 NCAA titles, nearly doubling John Woodens’ basketball team total. No one was more aware of that history than Speraw, who guided UC Irvine to three national championships before replacing Scates in 2013.

What followed was a decade of frustration. There were two semifinal losses in addition to that championship loss to Long Beach State, when UCLA lost a two-to-one set lead inside the Pauley Pavilion. The breakthrough came on Saturday.

I’m just happy for everyone involved with the program, said Speraw, from all the alumni who wanted it so badly and were so supportive, never heard anything but love and support. I’m also really, really grateful to Al Scates and what he did for me and the foundation he laid with this program and the expectation that was going to win championships for now coming out and having it done.