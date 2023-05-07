Coronation fashion: there’s more than meets the eye

Whether they like the monarchy or not, they put on quite a show. The coronation of King Charles III was a grand display of maximum pomp that was enough to lure many of us out of bed at 5 a.m. to be swept away in the ancient rituals of scepters and stones of fate, choreographies to horse, golden carriages and some very sparkly crowns.

Matching the splendor of the coronation to the mood of the public in Britain at the moment – a cost of living crisis coupled with grumbling about the royal family’s relevance in a modern world – meant that the party The trickiest part of this first coronation since Elizabeth turned 70 was ensuring that fashion messaging featured a modernized monarchy.

The Palace has successfully walked the line between tradition and modernity in clothing. At past coronations, the peers of the kingdom have all presented themselves in their velvet and ermine coronation robes. This time, only a fraction of the country’s nobles won an invitation – the tickets went instead to ordinary citizens of notable public service – and the tofs were asked to leave their crowns and capes in reserve. The dress code was formal during the day, also observed by heads of state and members of the foreign royal family. Inclusion efforts meant that religious leaders from across the religious spectrum were also invited to reflect modern Britain and the Commonwealth.

This sartorial strategy also had the benefit of bringing out King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Seeing King Charles make as many changes as a fashion montage in a romantic comedy was fascinating, but as it was done as part of an elaborate two-hour church service, there was real gravity to it. The King arrived in the robe of state, a rewear of this grandfather, George VI’s 1937 ceremony. Underneath he wore the Crimson Coronation tunic and Royal Navy trousers to add a military flavor to the mix as the leader of the armed forces. When his robes were removed for the anointing ceremony, he wore a simple Turnbull & Asser cream silk overshirt: the stripping of all insignia showed his humility before God. You can’t get more literal in fashion than this.

The King continued his commitment to recycling pieces from his coronation wardrobe, donning pieces like his grandfather’s embroidered gold silk Supertunica under the golden imperial mantle that dates back to George IV in 1821. These are known as coronation garments. He also wore his grandfather’s coronation glove.

Each piece given to him, from the glove to the ring, including the scepter, the orb and the rod, holds a specific symbolism. The accessories of life rarely have so much meaning, history and tradition. These rituals were key to allowing the king’s subjects and the hundreds of millions of viewers around the world to understand the ceremony. But it was the King’s clear emotion that really sent the message of humility in the face of this whole story. The powers of the king today are symbolic, but that he took his responsibilities so seriously was truly moving.

Queen Camilla also met the moment in style. From her flawless makeup — something she doesn’t usually wear substantially — to her gold-tinted hair and that perfectly judged Bruce Oldfield gown, she looked the part. It could have read as bridal, but the creamy effect of the color, the rich embroidery and the elegant cut made it feel regal. We know Camilla is more down-to-earth than most royals, but the seriousness of the occasion was confirmed by the size of her token wardrobe. Her state dress was that which Queen Elizabeth II wore in 1953. Her crown was a rewear of Queen Mary. By recycling coronation gear, the pair have gone to great lengths to illustrate their commitment to (let’s face it, relative) economy and sustainability.

All eyes, of course, were on Kate, Princess of Wales. The Welsh have been coordinating their colors a lot lately, a show of unity in a family rocked Prince Harry’s content creation. Kate opted for white (the traditional color all nobles usually wear at coronations) and paired up with daughter Charlotte, 8, in matching Alexander McQueen dresses. Kate was a dress, worn under the garter coats worn by all senior members of the Royal Family (except those in military uniform). Charlotte’s was an elegant little cape dress; perfect for his age, he also denoted his station.

Kate and Charlotte also wore matching headpieces, by milliner Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen. These were not only beautiful but strategically brilliant. In the past, all noblewomen and princesses wore a tiara or a crown (a mini-crown) at the ceremony. But since the daytime formal decree actually meant no tiara (these are to be worn at night, in specific circumstances, or for formal crownings), so Kate and Charlotte gave us the glamorous look we’ve all been expecting, but the crystals meant they were simply technically excellent headdresses.

As for the other children in Wales, George was dressed in the scarlet breeches and jacket of a page boy. Little Louis looked like he grew up in a tiny Savile Row suit.

Garter coats were also worn by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke of Gloucester. Prince Andrew has been allowed to wear his Garter dresses because today has been declared ‘Collar Day’. Prince Harry is a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, who does not have a robe. He wore a Dior morning suit, as he was not allowed to wear his military uniform as a non-working royal. Princess Anne, who was given a very special job as Gold Stick in Waiting, which meant she drove the king’s carriage back to Buckingham Palace, was in full military dress.

The guests wore day dresses and morning suits – everyone looked dressed for a particularly fancy day at church. There wasn’t quite the gaiety in the ensembles that one would see at a royal wedding. But the effect was similar. Among the stars were Princess Charlene of Monaco in beige, Queen Rania of Jordan in pale yellow, Katy Perry in pale pink Vivienne Westwood and Queen Letizia of Spain in pink Carolina Herrera with an instantly memorable hat.

All in all, to see the solemnity of the religious ceremony itself, with all that jewelry being brought out of the Tower of London – some for the first time in 70 years; others made an appearance at the Queen’s funeral, meaning they have an added sense of symbolic weight – made the King’s coronation an event with more meaning than expected.

Many of us have an enduring fascination with the tradition of the British monarchy, from our collective obsession with all things Tudor to the abdication of Edward VIII to all things Princess Diana. Then there’s ‘The Crown’, the fictional TV series and films about the house of Windsor over time. Today’s coronation ceremony made it all more real. Things at this king’s court may not be much more inclusive, diverse or democratized, but King Charles used visuals, including fashion, to signal his vision for the future: a monarchy rich in symbolism , but sleek enough to handle the moment.

