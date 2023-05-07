NC State Men’s Tennis No. 25 suffers season-ending loss to Oklahoma in NCAA First Round | Sports





The NC State Men’s Tennis No. 25 suffered a season-ending loss in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Championships, falling to the Oklahoma Sooners 4-2 in Athens, Georgia. Two weeks removed from his crushing loss to Wake Forest at ACC Championships, the Wolfpack failed to get enough traction in their first game of the national tournament. Despite getting off to a strong start with a convincing win in doubles, the Sooners dominated in singles, winning all four matches they needed to advance to the knockout stages. The Wolfpack blasted out of the gates in doubles, taking the first point with wins on courts two and three. Senior No. 11 Robin Catry and junior Luca Staeheli won 6-2 while redshirt second Braden Shick and second Fons Van Sambeek won 6-3, making quick work of Oklahoma. However, it was the Wolfpacks’ peak performance at Athens NC State fought in singles, but it was overpowered by the Sooners on almost any court. Oklahoma picked up wins on courts four and two first, topping red and white on the scoreboard. No. 89 Catry, who has been scorching in his last few matches, couldn’t earn a tiebreaker victory in the second set, resulting in a 6-2, 7-6 (7-) loss. 5). Likewise, Shick fell in straight sets on court four to put NC State on the back foot. Van Sambeek delivered the Packs’ answer with their 6-3, 6-4 victory on court five. In the end, however, it ended up being NC States’ only singles victory of the day. Oklahoma took the next court to put it in clinch position via a 7-5, 6-4 win over second Joseph Wayand on court six. Even with Staeheli taking his opponent in three sets on court one, the Sooners fired the killing blow on court three, beating second Damien Salvestre in three sets to end NC States’ attempts to advance to the next round and a match. against the Georgia Bulldogs. With the loss, NC States’ season came to an abrupt end. However, with a roster that still has room to grow and reach its peak over the next two seasons, the Wolfpacks’ future remains bright.

