For the Love of Old Clothes: Why Vintage Thrift Stores Are So Popular Right Now

There’s a resurgence of interest in vintage clothing right now. Thrift is (mostly) cheap, fights fast fashion, and is a fun way to express individual style. Carly Gibbs asks professional savers what’s hot

now, and discover that more and more men are joining women in the shopping trend.

Nathan Morris never thought he would find it cool to wear a David Bain-style knit sweater in different shades of brown.

But there are a lot of things the 25-year-old, who double majors in criminology and psychology, didn’t expect when he delved into the world of second-hand fashion.

Having developed a knack for saving as a poor student at Victoria University, he made his hobby full-time 13 months ago.

He sells handpicked men’s vintage streetwear, sportswear and music apparel from the 90s and early 2000s on Trade Me and his Instagram page, nates_rates_vintage.

Nathan Morris of Ppmoa lives full time from professional savings. Photo / Alex Cairns

The majority of its clientele is between the ages of 18 and 20.

One of his finds, a faded Skid Row t-shirt he picked up at a garage sale during a trip to America last year, sold to an American retailer for $520, but most importantly, he sells his pieces between $25 and $45.

Over the past decade, savings have grown from op store deposits to Instagram accounts set up to resell vintage clothing.

The fashion industry is changing, with dedicated vintage traders at the forefront of the movement.

Trade Me Marketing and Brand Director Sally Feinson says vintage is becoming more fashionable than ever with all genres.

Luxury watches are the most sought-after items by Trade Mes in the fashion circular economy. The popularity of clothing search terms is seasonal, and local designers continue to be favorites, Feinson says.

Kiwis are aware of climate change and want to reduce their carbon footprint.

And taking inspiration from old-school fashion is huge.

During the 2023 Te Matatini festivities, Ngti Whtua rkei’s men’s tailoring caught the eye of viewers, with a clip shared on TikTok racking up over two million views in 24 hours.

Some have commented that the look is a throwback to an earlier, more dapper period.

Men are increasingly interested in fashion, Morris believes, and the vintage scene has exploded, but with it has come increased competition.

For this reason, it has branched out into other vintage items, including video games, DVDs, and cameras.

However, fashion is still her main source of income and the stigma of men concerned about their appearance and clothing trends has changed thanks to social media.

You don’t need to go to a shopping mall with just a few clicks and you can buy whatever you want.

Jared Witana is a fashion graduate and operational buyer. Photo/Andrew Warner

For Jared Witana, 29, a fashion graduate from Rotorua, saving for clothes has become a whole new experience since losing nearly 50kg through diet changes.

There are so many more choices for me. I then go ahead and alter those clothes and make them my own.

With the availability of thrift stores, people can develop a sense of style when walking around town and someone isn’t dressed exactly as they are.

Be only you

Kim Devcich has a favorite pair of beige overalls.

Looks like I’m going to change someone’s spark plugs, the Nine Lives owner jokes.

However, she brings glamor by adding Gucci platform sandals.

His Mount Maunganui vintage shop is full of eccentricities. The items tell a story and have irregularities in size and condition, but that’s the thrill of the hunt.

Kim Devcich’s interest in vintage began when she was a nanny in New York and her boss was an antiques dealer. Photo / Alex Cairns

Everyone who walks in has a good time, she says of the in-person service she’s operated for 10 years.

Outside the locker rooms is a wall of bags which is a feast for the eyes of the vintage dog.

The ornate clothes racks are threads of yesteryear: old-fashioned Expozay; Marilyn Sainty, Kate Sylvester, Nom*D and Zambezi; handmade items created before the invention of sergers; floor-sweeping velvet robes; dresses with appliqués; cowboy boots; prints from the 1960s; 1940s silk babydolls; and a jumpsuit made from vintage tea towels.

Then there are Levis jeans and skirts; fur coats; knitwear; Doc Martens; jewelry; shoes; and gourmet bags: Alexander Wang, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton.

Vintage doesn’t have to be immaculate, but it should be wearable, advises Devich, dangling a handful of many colors on a hanger.

Her interest in vintage began when she was a nanny in New York and her boss was an antique dealer. On days off, help clean areas, including cabinets.

Devcich’s store, Nine Lives, is full of eccentricities. Photo / Alex Cairns

I like my vintage. This is the playful side of fashion. It will always be in style, she says, adding that it also promotes sustainability and our responsibility to the planet to buy ethically.

Used items from the store and its website range in price from $23 to $1,000. She hand-picks vintage in New Zealand and overseas, and designer clothes are on consignment, splitting the profits 50/50 with the vendor.

A private wardrobe collection she received included bloomers and vintage high school bras.

And she recently sold a century-old dress belonging to a former elderly socialite, to a teenage girl for her school prom.

She also frequently adds to her wardrobe.

I did this this morning. I had a 1970s polyester three piece suit brought in. I’ll probably squeak when I walk but it’s fabulous and fits me perfectly.

It’s a bit like being an alcoholic in a bottle shop working here.

Store assistant Melissa Missy Vanstone also succumbs to temptation: clothes are like putting on or having a mood, every day, so you need to have a huge wardrobe to keep your options open.

Affordable style

Adding to the lure is good business, says Tauranga designer and stylist Nicole Georgia McCartie.

Although op-shops are not dedicated vintage stores, the Salvation Army’s 130 family-owned stores in New Zealand offer a small selection of designer and vintage clothing.

A spokesperson said the items had a sale price and helped fund valuable work in the community, giving a second life to hundreds of tons of items that would otherwise be sent to landfills.

Adding to the lure is good business, says Tauranga designer and stylist Nicole Georgia McCartie. Photo / @tashdaniellephoto

McCartie, owner of Native Collections NZ, is hosting her second fashion show this year featuring vintage clothing.

Elemental is a fashion installation on November 25 in Mount Maunganui, celebrating upcycled and vintage clothing in the costume range through performances and a fashion show, reflecting the four elements of the earth.

Along with a vintage evolution, she says there’s a revitalization in learning to alter and rework used pieces that can’t be worn.

Support local and slow fashion

For Dianne Ludwig, saving vintage treasures is important, as is buying locally for low-carbon miles.

The 60-year-old thinks op shops shouldn’t feel bad if they raise prices on special pieces.

Why should they rock at the same price as a cheap part…made under unethical conditions? We need to start valuing our New Zealand vintage.

Ludwig, who owns one of Kiwi Instagram’s most popular vintage outlets, welcomeback_slowfashion, also helped establish the NZ Fashion Museum. Her clients are passionate about fashion but never about fast fashion.

What’s hot varies with each season, she says.

What sells well with vintage tends to share a similar silhouette or aesthetic to what’s popular.

Lately, the most popular pieces tend to be those that are more casual and less formal. Vintage denim always sells well. And this winter, I sold a lot of classic vintage trench coats, 1980s jumpsuits, and vintage wool coats and blazers with a minimalist aesthetic.

Dianne Ludwig helped found the NZ Fashion Museum. Her clients are passionate about fashion but never about fast fashion. Photo / Babiche Martens

Vintage pieces from notable designers and brands are also selling well, as many followers are savvy to collect some of the best old New Zealand brands, like El Jay, Colin Cole or newer designers like Alexander Owen.

What makes a great vintage piece is something that makes a fashion statement but is still very wearable – and isn’t too small.

It should fit more than a size 6. I also like pieces that I can tell the story of the tag or the story of previous owners so shoppers have a story about the garment. They also become the Guardian and add to that story.

She says there has been a conscious shift in attitude that people want more durable clothing, and the most affordable way to do that is through savings.

Social media helped propel that too.

Vintage has become much more of a holy grail now that op stores are filled with cheap fast fashion scraps.

When you get a vintage piece, you get something special.

Savings tips

Vintage style by combining it with contemporary pieces or accessories.

Value for money is buying vintage that you know you’ll wear a lot.

Some vintages have damage or stains which may mean you are not reaching for it. Look for classic, timeless cuts of good quality that look good on you.

Buy to keep. Having a ton of clothes is never so satisfying and is often a cluttered burden. Having less and buying well can be a much richer experience.

Source: Dianne Ludwig