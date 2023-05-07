Queen Camilla carries Bruce Oldfield to KingCharles coronation – WWD





LONDON — And the Queen wore a Bruce Oldfield couture dress for the coronation of her husband, King Charles III. Queen Camilla wore a white dress with gold detailing to match her husband’s white robes. She wore the same necklace that Queen Elizabeth II wore for her own coronation in 1953. The necklace was made by Garrard and presented to Queen Victoria in 1858. “I am honored to have been asked to design such a historic dress for Her Majesty. It is truly the most important commission of my life. Very exciting and very special,” Bruce Oldfield told WWD. “I have been designing outfits for the Queen for over a decade now. The Coronation Gown is a style and silhouette that Her Majesty is very fond of and it is sophisticated and appropriate for a grand occasion such as this. “An interesting element of the dress is that it reflects a more fluid and modern portrayal of the King and Queen Consort’s affection for nature and the British countryside. I think it’s always a good idea to look back on history – not just about the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation robe, but about those that came before her, which I did,” he added. Queen Camilla wearing Bruce Oldfield. Getty Images Camilla’s Crimson Velvet Dress was originally made for Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. Her dress was made in Battersea, London, to mimic a coat dress. The dress features an embroidered petticoat underneath and was made from Peau de Soie, a silk fabric. Dress embellishments include abstract wildflower garlands of fields and hedgerows; garlands; forget-me-not; celandine and scarlet pimpernel to represent Camilla and Charles’ love of nature. A rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock are embroidered on the front hem of the petticoat and the cuffs to represent the four nations of the United Kingdom Camilla’s shoes were made by Eliot Zed from the same silk fabric as her dress. Queen Camilla wearing Bruce Oldfield in 2021. Getty Images Bruce Oldfield is a royal family favorite who made clothes for Princess Diana. In March, British media speculated that Queen Consort Camilla would choose him to design her dress on the big day. Fashion-wise, the Queen Consort has never deviated from her sensible uniform of below-the-knee dresses and traditionally muted evening gowns, but every once in a while she will mark the occasion with a big designer name. She appears to be taking a page from her late mother-in-law’s style book, forging a signature look meant to outlast runway trends. She’s never been one to switch between brands – her rotation of trusted brands includes Burberry, Dior, Roy Allen, Anna Valentine and Fiona Clare. At last year’s Trooping the Color show, she wore a blue ribbon effect coat and dress by Bruce Oldfield. “That’s why royal women will keep coming back to someone like Bruce Oldfield because he really understands how to dress them for the bodies and for the occasions they need outfits for,” said Bethan Holt, author of “The Queen: 70 Years of Majestic”. Style” and “The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Modern Royal Style,” in an interview with WWD. “It’s the mark of a great British designer, someone who can shed their own ego and ultimately create beautiful clothes that make women feel good,” she added.

